Renowned conductor Andy Einhorn to lead concert version of Jewish classic.

Collaboration remains a compelling enjoyment factor in the conducting achievements of Andy Einhorn, who has expressed this value since his student years growing up in Texas.

This month, he brings that outlook to Ann Arbor as he joins University of Michigan (U-M) musical theater students with award-winning Broadway stars and the Grand Rapids Symphony to present a concert version of Fiddler on the Roof hosted by the University Musical Society.

Einhorn, who has appeared in Ann Arbor as conductor for Audra McDonald and in the Motor City with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, takes the stage Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 19-20, in Hill Auditorium for the first live performance of John Williams’ orchestral arrangement of the movie score.

“We’re combining enormous talents from different organizations, and that synthesis is the true essence of collaboration,” said Einhorn, whose most recent live New York projects included serving as music supervisor and musical director for productions of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and Carousel starring Renée Fleming.

“We have a script and will be presenting the libretto trimmed down a bit. We don’t have the same scenic element onstage, but we do have some scenic elements onstage, props and costumes so that people understand the time period and the place of the story we’re telling.”

Taking the leading roles will be Chuck Cooper (Tevye), who won a 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as he appeared in The Life, and Loretta Ables Sayre (Golde), a 2008 Tony nominee for Best Featured Actress in a Musical as she appeared in South Pacific.

“The amazing thing about Fiddler on the Roof is that it’s universal,” said Einhorn, who served as music director of HBO’s Peabody Award-winning documentary Six by Sondheim and music supervisor for Great Performances Peabody Award-winning special Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy on PBS.

“Fiddler is for everybody because it’s a story of tradition and family. Our approach to the show and the way that I’m approaching the music can relate to every person no matter what color, gender, race or who that person is. They all understand family and tradition — all the good and the bad.

“Fiddler on the Roof in a new context can remind everybody why this is a universal piece and [give] reason for talking about this piece today with immigration, racism and antisemitism going on in the world.”

Something New

One film musical technique that is being adapted to stage with this concert is underscoring, using music that’s never been heard to accompany the script.

“In old musicals, underscoring was used as transition music,” Einhorn explained. “In the Fiddler film, John Williams created underscoring for emotional storytelling, and we’re using underscoring to enhance the script here.

“John Williams won his first Academy Award for the work he did on Fiddler, and I think it’s an unparalleled device to use his underscoring to support the storytelling of this production. He laid the groundwork for what we do in contemporary musicals now to better serve the telling of the story.”

Einhorn has performed in many presentations of Fiddler music — at summer camp, in high school and across many concerts. He considers the song “Do You Love Me?” — about an arranged marriage deepening into one of love — a mini three-act play.

Carly Meyer, a U-M sophomore assigned to be assistant dramaturg while taking the motherly role of Shandel, also took part in a high school production of Fiddler.

“This production is so overwhelmingly special,” said Meyer, who grew up in Illinois and volunteered at the Jewish Community Center near her home. “I get to be with my university peers dedicated to welcoming people into a specific part of Jewish culture. Also, getting to work with legends in the field is simply transformative every day in rehearsal.

“Fiddler is a story close to my heart. Growing up, I didn’t see many shows about Jewish tradition or culture in popular media, but Fiddler is always an exception. I felt represented and cared for in a way that doesn’t always happen in the world of musical theater.”

Meyer, as dramaturg, does research that informs the cast about the history of the show and how it relates to Judaism now, including issues of antisemitism. Meyer, as cast member, is happy to appear with the ensemble presenting many songs she treasures.

“I adore ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ because it is hauntingly beautiful,” said Meyer, who has appeared professionally for Writers Theatre in Chicago as well as concert programs and played Jewish comedian Fanny Brice as the lead for a U-M student-run production of the musical Funny Girl.

“‘The Dream’ is artistically fulfilling, and ‘Tradition’ is such a classic that being able to sing it onstage feels like I’m continuing some form of legacy.”

Einhorn has followed a tradition of attending Sabbath services thanks to a connection at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit — collaborating remotely.

“I have a dear friend, Samantha Woll, who is president of the Downtown Synagogue, and I sign on for services,” he said. “I like their mission and community.”

Details

Fiddler on the Roof in Concert will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor. $10-$20. (734) 764-2538. ums.org.

Programs on Fiddler

Free programs associated with the Fiddler on the Roof production are being offered by the Frankel Center for Judaic Studies, Center for Russian and East European Studies, Copernicus Center for Polish Studies and Center for European Studies to offer historical context and draw connections to modern migration and diasporic cultures:

• From There to Here: The Yiddish Origins and the Cultural Travels of Fiddler on the Roof – noon, Wednesday, Feb. 16 (online)

• Refugee Crises in Contemporary Europe, From the English Channel to the Polish-Belarusian Border – noon, Friday, Feb. 18 (online)

• Fiddler on the Roof: A Story Told on Polish Posters – Through Friday, March 18, at Weiser Hall Gallery Space, 500 Church St., Ann Arbor

For full information, go to ums.org.