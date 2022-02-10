The gourmet market’s anticipated “immersive food experience is a solution to current shortcomings of Detroiters being able to find produce and fresh food nearby, year-round.”

In a few short months, visitors to Detroit’s historic Eastern Market will find a new eatery for indulging in corned beef sandwiches and other Jewish deli fare. They will also find a market offering locally sourced food and products, plus grocery items.

Bringing the two distinct businesses to fruition is EW Grobbel, a globally known meat processor and gourmet food company based at the market. Founded in 1883, the family-owned company recently announced plans to open and operate Grobbel’s Gourmet Fresh Neighborhood Market and a Sy Ginsberg’s Jewish-style deli restaurant.

EW Grobbel owns the property in partnership with FIRM Real Estate, an advocate for residential and commercial development in Eastern Market.

“Our FIRM Real Estate team is thrilled to be part of Grobbel’s commitment to the district and neighborhood residents,” said company president Sanford Nelson, a fifth-generation member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield and a former JN 36 Under 36.

Studio H2G designed the project and Studio Detroit is the architect. Currently, space that formerly housed Eastern Market Seafood is under construction. Two floors will be extended to nearly 4,500 square feet each. When completed, the new grocery’s entrance will be on Market Street, near cheese and specialty food merchant DeVries & Co. 1887. The delicatessen will be accessible from Riopelle Street, in close proximity to Detroit City Distillery and Eastern Market Brewing Co.

With hours planned for shopping flexibility, “we are very excited to bring this new food oasis to 2456 Market Street, where we can make high-quality food accessible to people right where they live, work and play,” said EW Grobbel President Jason Grobbel.

The gourmet market’s anticipated “immersive food experience is a solution to current shortcomings of Detroiters being able to find produce and fresh food nearby, year-round,” Nelson said. Grobbel’s will be working with local farmers to select their daily best. Shoppers at the market also will find convenient grab-and-go items and company’s brands, such as Grobbel’s Gourmet smoked meats and its line of premium, sliced and prepackaged deli products.

“The new locations will offer a way for people to interact with the brands in an entirely new way,” Grobbel said. For example, “our kosher dill pickle line, Topor’s, will be available in the deli as well as the market.”

He was referring to the popular pickle company started by the local Topor family in 1960. The naturally fermented, authentic kosher pickles are made at 2500 Orleans Street, also in Eastern Market.

Sy Ginsberg’s Meat & Deli, another EW Grobbel acquisition, “has been a leader in the Jewish deli business for over 30 years,” Grobbel said. Ginsberg remains active in promoting the wholesale meat brand he started in 1981. The Sy Ginsberg’s name is found on products available across the United States.

“With Sy’s help,” Grobell said, “we hope to raise awareness to this market and highlight some of the most iconic dishes and products a deli has to offer.”