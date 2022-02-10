Meet these young Jewish professionals who are making an impact in Metro Detroit.

For the past several years, the JN has had the privilege to meet an amazing group of people through our annual “36 Under 36.” Each of the people you’ll meet by clicking on their bio below was nominated by a member of our community and selected by a judging panel made up of community leaders.

This year’s cohort is incredibly diverse in their professions, skills and passions. We congratulate them on being selected as “36 Under 36” and look forward to seeing their names in our pages as they progress through their careers.

Here, in no particular order, are this year’s honorees, introducing themselves in their own words. Some of them, no doubt, you already know. Those who are new to you, you may want to meet.

Click or tap on the individual’s name to pull up their profile: