Highlights of the weeklong industry tradeshow included eye-opening new technology in the automotive space, as well as in the digital health and smart home arenas.

After a decade of attending the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, I was beginning to think I had seen it all and there really was not anything new for me. I was certainly wrong.

Last year’s CES was entirely virtual and, quite frankly, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) was not ready to make one of the world’s largest trade shows a virtual experience. It just was not the same. I admit I was surprised when it was decided that this year’s CES would take place in person because the Omicron variant of COVID was spiking at the end of last year. Despite the international health risk, Gary Shapiro, a Franklin resident who is president and CEO of CTA (the owner and producer of CES) was determined to have a live show once again.

I made the decision (which my wife told me to make!) to not attend CES in person this year, but to participate digitally from the comfort and safety of my office. The fact that I was not there in person did not matter — this was one of the best shows in the past several years, and CTA allowed people to participate digitally through the end of January.

There were thousands of product debuts that made news and, even with the pandemic, more than 2,300 companies from around the globe exhibited. The Omicron variant did not keep the 800 startup companies from traveling to Vegas to launch their innovative products. Highlights of the weeklong industry tradeshow included eye-opening new technology in the automotive space, as well as in the digital health and smart home arenas. There were more than 45,000 attendees in person, with 30% of attendees traveling from outside the U.S. and representing 119 countries.

“Innovation came to life this week at CES 2022 — with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond,” said Shapiro. “The CES show floor buzzed with the joy of human interaction and a five-sense innovation experience with products that will redefine our future and change our world for the better.”

I am always eager to check out the latest and greatest televisions at CES. This year it was Sony with its A95K QD-OLED 4K TV that wowed the audience. Usually, new TVs at CES are not available to the public for a few years, but this beauty will be available for purchase later this year. It will combine an impressive display with Sony’s amazing speaker system so you will not need to add a soundbar. Sony’s new TVs will beat all current models in terms of overall brightness, color consistency and viewing angles.

The health and wellness category has seen some of the most impressive innovation in the past several years. Omron Healthcare announced its new remote patient monitoring tool called VitalSight. It comes with a connected blood pressure monitor and is designed to help people manage hypertension by sharing data to boost engagement and treatment.

Also, the connected health tech company Withings unveiled its new body scan smart scale with features that can monitor segmented body composition, nerve activity and cardiovascular health. This technology uses a low-level electrical signal to measure body composition, including the composition of individual body parts like the torso, arms and legs.

I was also very impressed with Garmin’s Vivomove hybrid watches. The less expensive entry-level Vivomove Sport is impressive and costs less than $200 even though it has all the bells and whistles of any of Garmin’s in-depth health and fitness tracking models.

One of the coolest things I saw at CES was from a Tokyo-based aero tech startup called SkyDrive. They unveiled an ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, which already completed testing for a piloted flight. This flying car is designed to vertically take off and land with superb stability. It’s essentially a flying electric taxi that is emission-free and can be used for emergency rescue.

It will obviously take more than new variants of a global pandemic to keep CES and the tech world from showcasing innovation. God willing, next year I’ll be back in Vegas to experience CES in person once again.

Rabbi Jason Miller is a local educator and entrepreneur. He is the president of Access Technology in West Bloomfield and writes about technology for several publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RabbiJason.