I have a quiz for you. Do you know Captain Kirk or Dr. Spock? Are you familiar with humanoids from other planets such as Klingons or Romulans? Can you recognize the profile of the Starship Enterprise? Are there times you wish you had a transporter? Or a phaser? Better yet, can you perform the Vulcan hand gesture (one hand facing outward, fingers up, open space between the third and fourth finger to form a V)?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, you have watched Star Trek on TV or a Star Trek movie at the theater. If you answered yes to all the questions, you might just be a “Trekkie.”

I recently read about the Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center, a prominent and large Jewish cultural institution in Los Angeles, California. Organized by the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington, Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds brings together rare artifacts, props, costumes and other objects, as well as photo and video interactives, all about the fictional adventures of the Starship Enterprise.

The message of Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds is that a science-fiction franchise that began with a network television series in 1965 has had a lasting impact upon modern society. Proof of this thesis can be found in everyday life, and in 268 pages of the JN in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

One can also argue that Star Trek was heavily influenced by Jewish culture. First, three Jewish actors — William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and Walter Koenig — had key roles in the original television series. If I attempted to list all the Jewish guest stars in the original series, subsequent spin-offs and feature films from the last 50 years, I would need a page or two in the JN.

What is most fascinating to me is the infusion of Star Trek into our society. The first mention of Star Trek is an announcement for Henry Ford High School’s “Bandtastic” program, during which teachers did a spoof of Star Trek (March 14, 1969). Indeed, there have been many concerts that include music from Star Trek (June 27, 1980). Of course, there are lots of ads for theaters showing Star Trek movies and video stores (remember them?) with the latest releases of Star Trek on VCR tapes and/or DVDs. To say nothing of advertisements for Star Trek collectibles as well as various activities of “Trekkies;” that is, seriously devoted fans.

The effect on everyday Jewish Detroit was immense. For example, individuals placing announcements in the JN’s “People Connector” in the 1990s would cite their love of Star Trek. The obituary for Harvey Weisberg. executive of the local Chatham Supermarket chain and prominent Jewish communal leader, cited his interest in Star Trek (July 7, 2016). In 2016, the Jewish Book Fair had a “Night of Star Trek.” It cited 30 events that “boldly go where no book fair has ever gone before” (Oct. 20, 2016). Even the JN’s supreme wordmeister, Sy Manello, referenced Star Trek in one of his columns (Sept. 27, 2007).

I’ll conclude with the Vulcan farewell that seems a little bit Jewish to me. There is a good chance you already know it: “Live long and prosper.”

