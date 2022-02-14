Invitation
Jewish Senior Life’s Oak Park residents commemorated the life and legacy of the inimitable Betty White with a night of celebration, TV and fundraising: residents raised $300 in donations for All About Animals Rescue in Warren. 

Betty was a true animal lover, the First Lady of Television and a shining example that life is fun and fabulous at every age. JSL residents and employees embrace her core values of compassion and collaboration.

All About Animals is a Michigan nonprofit dedicated to making sure there are no more homeless pets. They’re a great resource for animal adoption, rescue, vet care and affordable spaying/neutering.

“Our residents are proud to support All About Animals in Betty’s memory,” said Oak Park Campus Administrator Jennifer Staniszewski.  

Diane Pliskow holds a furry friend. JSL
