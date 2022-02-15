Awards totaling $6,000 will be distributed to the finalists.

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) will continue the tradition of honoring exceptional Jewish high school students who demonstrate leadership within the Jewish community by awarding scholarship funds through its annual Jewish Youth Awards program.

The deadline for the Jewish Youth Awards, open to Jewish High School seniors, is fast approaching – February 22, 2022.

“We know that there are outstanding young people in the Jewish community who deserve to be recognized for their leadership and achievements, particularly during recent challenging times,” said Amy Cutler, President of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan. “Our award celebrates Jewish high schoolers who are making a difference right now, and we know many of them will be agents of change in the future too.”

To be eligible, an applicant needs to fulfill the following requirements:

Complete the online information section of this application form.

Complete the online leadership section of this form. Identify and describe leadership positions or other involvement in the Jewish and/or secular community during high school.

Upload a typed essay (600-800 words) on the following topic: What experience or person has had the greatest impact on your Jewish identity?

Be available for a personal interview by a panel of judges on Sunday, May 1, 2022 and 10:00 AM at the NCJW | MI Office in Southfield, Michigan.

Finalists will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

Awards totaling $6,000 will be distributed to the finalists as follows:

1st place: $2,500

2nd place: $1,500

3rd place: $1,000

Four honorable mentions: $250 each

Click here to apply.