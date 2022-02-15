Comedy for Pea ce is the first of a series of three “Shared Society” events, each with the goal of bringing people together to create a stronger shared community.

Federation’s Israel & Overseas Department announced the upcoming Comedy for Peace, a traveling comedy show that combines Muslim and Jewish stand-up comedians for a fun and inspiring night out.

The event takes place Wednesday, March 2, at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.

“Detroit has a diverse community,” says Yiftah Leket, Federation’s community shaliach (Israeli emissary). “Shared Society is aiming to take a step toward bringing down the walls between Jews and Muslims to form a peaceful and meaningful relationship. Comedy for Peace, our first event, does this through the art of comedy and the sound of laughter.”

The Comedy for Peace lineup, which has been touring since 2019, features a number of seasoned performers, including:

Dotan Malach (Erik Angel)

An Israeli-Jewish comedian and the founder/producer of the Comedy for Peace Show. Born and raised in Israel, he is now based on the Upper West Side where he is getting to know the American comedy scene. As a new transplant to New York, he is now dealing for the first time with the fact that he is a Jew, an immigrant and that no one around him understands Hebrew. Since his arrival in New York a year and a half ago, he performed in clubs around the city including West Side Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club and the Broadway Comedy Club, as well as internationally.

Tehran Von Ghasri

Meet one of the hottest rising comedians on the comedy scene. With a diverse contrasting background of Black, Persian, Muslim and Jewish, street smarts and educated, Tehran brings a fresh, unique perspective to comedy and humor. As seen on Comedy Central, HBO and Fox. He performs regularly in the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Reem Edan

Edan is an Iraqi-American comedian, writer, actress and digital content creator known for her unique brand of “Muslim-Ennial” humor. She has performed at venues and colleges across the U.S., Europe, Japan and the Middle East. She’s opened for Arsenio Hall and is an alumni of the 2020 NBC Late Night Writing Workshop. She was recently named on Bustle’s list of “5 Muslim women comedians to get you through social distancing.”

Steve Marshall

Marshall is a New York-based Jewish-American comedian, actor and writer. He’s a wild, unique, energetic and smart performer, with 25 years’ experience in the biggest clubs in the city and tours regularly throughout the United States.

The Comedy for Peace event is co-hosted by Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit Department, The Well and JCRC/AJC. Tickets are $20 and include one complimentary beverage. Register at jewishdetroit.org/comedy.