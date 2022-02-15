The sophomore forward from Bloomfield Hills and Detroit Country Day School had 12 goals and 28 assists through the team’s first 24 games.

It’s been a record-breaking season for the Yale University women’s hockey team, and Elle Hartje is a big reason for that.

The sophomore forward from Bloomfield Hills and Detroit Country Day School had 12 goals and 28 assists through the team’s first 24 games.

No. 9-ranked Yale was 18-5-1 overall and 12-4-1 in the ECAC after shutting out ECAC opponents Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 3-0 and Union 7-0 in road games in early February.

The Bulldogs’ 18 wins set a team record for victories in a season, one more than the previous mark of 17 set during the 2019-20 season when Hartje was a freshman.

Yale didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartje scored what proved to be the game-winning goal vs. RPI, a power-play goal in the second period that broke a scoreless tie.

“That goal by Elle gave us the jump we needed,” Yale coach Mark Bolding told the Yale Daily News.

Fans — actually only vaccinated fans — were allowed to attend Yale indoor sports competitions like women’s hockey starting Feb. 11.

Ingalls Rink, the Yale women’s hockey team’s home venue, is operating at 75% fan capacity.