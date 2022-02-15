Elle Hartje
Yale University's Elle Hartje (Yale University)

The sophomore forward from Bloomfield Hills and Detroit Country Day School had 12 goals and 28 assists through the team’s first 24 games.

It’s been a record-breaking season for the Yale University women’s hockey team, and Elle Hartje is a big reason for that.

No. 9-ranked Yale was 18-5-1 overall and 12-4-1 in the ECAC after shutting out ECAC opponents Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 3-0 and Union 7-0 in road games in early February.

Elle Hartje

The Bulldogs’ 18 wins set a team record for victories in a season, one more than the previous mark of 17 set during the 2019-20 season when Hartje was a freshman.

Yale didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartje scored what proved to be the game-winning goal vs. RPI, a power-play goal in the second period that broke a scoreless tie.

“That goal by Elle gave us the jump we needed,” Yale coach Mark Bolding told the Yale Daily News.

Fans — actually only vaccinated fans — were allowed to attend Yale indoor sports competitions like women’s hockey starting Feb. 11.

Ingalls Rink, the Yale women’s hockey team’s home venue, is operating at 75% fan capacity.

Steve Stein

