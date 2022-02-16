The Foundation’s new grant to the DIA’s endowment will support the museum’s American Art department and its position of curator, which will now be named the Byron and Dorothy Gerson Curator and Department Head of American Art.

The William Davidson Foundation announced two grants to honor the life and memory of Byron and Dorothy Gerson, the brother-in-law and sister of the Foundation’s founder. Totaling $6.5 million, the grants to the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will support two of Michigan’s arts and cultural institutions that held special significance to Mrs. Gerson and her late husband, Byron. Mrs. Gerson died in April 2021 at age 99.

“These grants, in memory of my mother and father, are a reflection of both family and Foundation priorities,” said Ralph Gerson, treasurer and director of the William Davidson Foundation. “My mother and my uncle had a very close relationship throughout their lives, going back to their time growing up as children living in Detroit. Together, they were introduced to world-class art, music and creative talents beginning at a young age. It was important to them that families across the region enjoy similar experiences for generations to come.”

Ralph Gerson also serves as vice chair of the DIA Board of Directors and as officer at large on the DSO Board of Directors The grants include $5 million to the DIA. Mrs. Gerson was a longtime board member of the DIA and, along with her husband, Byron “Bud” Gerson, who passed away in 2013, donated and funded the acquisition of many pieces for the museum’s collection.

The Foundation’s new grant to the DIA’s endowment will support the museum’s American Art department and its position of curator, which will now be named the Byron and Dorothy Gerson Curator and Department Head of American Art. The gift will also establish a new lecture series to bring prominent speakers to Detroit for free events to benefit the DIA and metropolitan Detroit communities.

“The Detroit Institute of Arts is fortunate to have had the Gersons as dedicated and passionate leaders,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, president and CEO.

“They were devoted and active members of the museum for more than 40 years, who generously donated a wide variety of objects to our permanent collection in addition to providing financial support.

“We are grateful for this new gift from the William Davidson Foundation that will help continue the work that Bud and Dottie loved so much, and allows us to commemorate their legacy in the art world.”

The grants also include $1.5 million for the DSO. Mrs. Gerson served as a member of the symphony’s Development Committee, as she and Mr. Gerson were active fundraisers, life-long classical series subscribers and regular attendees of other performances at Orchestra Hall.

This gift, to the DSO endowment, will help ensure the symphony’s continuing artistic excellence — by attracting and retaining the best musicians and guaranteeing education and youth programs in the future. It also secures naming, in memory of Byron and Dorothy Gerson, for the DSO’s principal bassoon.

“My father and my aunt grew up going to youth concerts at the DSO, which created memories that lasted for their lifetimes,” said Ethan Davidson, grants committee chair and director of the William Davidson Foundation.

“Our family and Foundation’s commitment to music in Detroit spans three generations, and we want to maintain that in my aunt’s memory.”

“Dorothy and Byron Gerson were cherished members of the DSO family for decades,” said Erik Rönmark, DSO president and CEO. “They shared our belief in the power of music to change lives, and for the DSO to be a powerful cultural beacon for the city and region.

“We are grateful for this new gift from the William Davidson Foundation that will have a transformational impact and allow us to maintain a high level of excellence both onstage and in the community, and we thank the foundation and Ralph Gerson for their continued partnership and leadership.”

Darin McKeever, president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation, said, “Dorothy Gerson lived a remarkable life of service. As we seek to build on William Davidson’s legacy of generosity, it is fitting that our Foundation honors the memory of his only sibling — an extraordinary leader, not only for her family, but for this community.”