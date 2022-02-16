Shorashim Grants are available at up to $10,000 per student annually and families will be able to choose the amount that meets their needs.

Families of high-school aged students who didn’t think they could afford a day school education have a new option today.

Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) announced the Shorashim Grant program — an opportunity for current and incoming families, regardless of the ability to pay, to opt-in to grants that help reduce the cost of annual tuition.

Shorashim Grants are available at up to $10,000 per student annually and families will be able to choose the amount that meets their needs. Shorashim Grants will be available to all FJA families who enroll for the 2022-2023 school year and are guaranteed throughout their tenure at FJA.

The goal of the Shorashim Grants is to increase the number of Jewish teens who have access to Frankel Jewish Academy’s exceptional education, meaningful student and faculty relationships, and opportunities that are not available to all students in larger schools.

“We know that there are thousands of Jewish teens in Metro Detroit who could attend FJA, and cost should not be a limiting factor in their choice to attend,” said Rabbi Azaryah Cohen, FJA’s Head of School. “As a mission-driven Jewish community organization, we are not just a private school. Our mission is to inspire Jewish students, and that remains a priority for our community. FJA is fortunate to be the beneficiary of this support from donors in our community that make this exceptional education possible.”

The word Shorashim means “roots” in Hebrew. These grants will help FJA provide roots for the Jewish community by educating and preparing our students to be lifelong leaders. Additionally, FJA is represented by a pomegranate, a fruit that grows on trees with strong roots in the land.

The Shorashim Grants are made possible through contributions from a generous group of donors, who have offered this statement:

“The Frankel Jewish Academy is a gem in our community and we feel strongly that there are many Jewish teens who should have the opportunity to benefit from attending FJA. The future of our community depends on having educated and committed leaders knowledgeable about their history, culture, traditions, and in addition receiving an excellent education that prepares them for college and beyond. Attending a Jewish Day School is a perfect way to achieve this goal. Even though Frankel Jewish Academy is only 22 years old, we can already see the impact the school has had on metro Detroit. Many of the young Jewish volunteer and professional leaders are proud graduates of FJA. Their leadership, and therefore Frankel Jewish Academy’s impact, will be felt for years to come.”

The Shorashim Grants will be evaluated over the next few years to determine their effectiveness. The goal is to continue to offer them to students who enroll at FJA in 2023 and beyond. In addition to the Shorashim Grants, Frankel Jewish Academy continues to offer generous tuition assistance.

A World-Class Education

FJA is a college-preparatory academy where students meet with success. All FJA students are provided with a Macbook Air laptop with the full Adobe suite, and small class sizes ensure that each student can build relationships with their teachers.

“We know every student. We know how to help them thrive, how to help them succeed, how to help them be their best selves,” said FJA Director of Advancement Shana Kantor. “An FJA education is about helping students figure out what their passions are and grow their passions and develop their passions. And that’s what the relationships between teachers and the students are about. Many of our alumni are still in touch with their teachers.”

According to Rabbi Cohen, “We challenge our students with academic and creative classes. We want them to know about the arts, performing arts and fine arts. We want them to excel in sports and community service. We are a small school, but the students who come here get the wide range of experience of what it might be like to go anywhere else.”

One hundred percent of FJA students are accepted to their first or second choice college, and the average FJA student’s ACT score is 8 points higher than the state average. “We work closely with students so they are prepared for college and that they’re prepared to go anywhere,” Kantor said.

Many FJA students set their sights on University of Michigan. FJA’s acceptance rates are usually double the state rates “Colleges and universities know what they’re getting when they’re getting an FJA graduate,” Rabbi Cohen said, “a high-caliber reflective, kind and compassionate student.”

Meeting Its Mission

“Frankel Jewish Academy’s mission is to educate every Jewish child in Metro Detroit. The Shorashim Grants help us fulfill that mission by reducing a potential barrier for some families,” said Bob Canvasser, Frankel Jewish Academy Board President.

“As the parent of a graduate, I’ve seen the impact FJA had on my own child and on our family, and it is my strong hope that every Jewish family can experience the same.

“We are so fortunate to have an outstanding Jewish community high school in Detroit, and I look forward to seeing future generations of students walk across the stage at graduation and become leaders in Metro Detroit and the greater Jewish community.”

If you’re interested in receiving more information about Frankel Jewish Academy contact, Director of Admissions Arielle Endelman at admissions@frankelja.org or online at frankelja.org/admissions