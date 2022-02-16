The program is part of Hillel’s fifth-grade project-based learning unit on heroes.

On Feb 1, Hillel Day School held its sixth annual Heroes Panel, where Hillel fifth-grade students hear stories about and get inspired by local heroes.

Among the speakers at the panel was Joanne Lukasik, financial controller at Hillel, who told her life story and passion for playing hockey ever since she was a young girl, even after having both legs severed just below the knees at 16 years old in a farming accident.

Other panelists included Tom Fitzgerald, who gave his father one of his kidneys in 2019; Hillel teacher Amy Piesz, who told the story of a neighbor saving her dog from a house fire; Rabbi Harold Loss, telling the story of Bill Farber, a philanthropist and businessman who transformed the Metro Detroit Jewish community by giving away all of his money before his passing in 2017; and Nicole Miller, a Hillel faculty member and close relative of Tate Myre, a student who was tragically killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

The program is part of Hillel’s fifth grade project-based learning unit on heroes. Students study the qualities of everyday heroes in their Tanach class through a close analysis of Exodus 2. In the biblical text, students learn about the heroic qualities of the midwives who defied Pharaoh’s order to kill all firstborn boys and kept the children alive. They then learn about the daughter of Pharaoh and her willingness to go against her father’s decree and save baby Moses.

As the year progresses, students write formal pieces in their Language Arts class about their own heroes. The learning unit culminates in the spring when the students’ heroes are invited into the school for a celebratory reading of the students’ writing.

The panel was a huge hit, with many of the fifth-grade students feeling inspired.

“I think you can really achieve anything you want to — it’s what you put into it,” said student Eli Panza. “Do better in the world and make it a better place.”

Student Reemone Chudnow said, “I found out people I could walk by every day, people I could walk by on the street are heroes.”

“The main takeaway is we’re really surrounded by heroes, and sometimes you just have to look close enough to see them,” said student Esther Matthies.

Clara Gaba, longtime Jewish Studies teacher who launched this learning unit many years ago, said, “It started with our Bible studies, and teaching the kids that heroes are not necessarily born but can grow up to be heroes.”

Gaba said one student last year told her that all they want to do is to grow up and have a lot of money. When Gaba asked them why, they said they wanted to be like Bill Farber and be able to give it back to the community.

“That’s a lesson by itself,” Gaba said.

Added Renee Liberman, Hillel language arts and social studies teacher, “It’s all about taking that time to look at humanity and all the moments we can rise to the occasion and really support each other. And that’s what we look to instill in our students, that value of community and supporting anyone who may need it in any way that you can.”