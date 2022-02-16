The event features Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge and award-winning dancer and actor Evan Ruggerio.

In celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, & Inclusion Month, JCC’s Opening the Doors is holding an inspiring virtual event, “Changing The Norm: Celebrating the Beauty of Different Abilities,” on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Dodge will discuss creating her own authentic productions, celebrating inclusivity in all forms, including in her recent take on Olney Theatre Center’s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Ruggiero, who portrayed “Beast” in her production, will highlight his triumphs on the stage when returning to dancing and performing after losing his leg, which was amputated above the knee after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, at age 19.

Ellen Maiseloff, senior director of Opening the Doors, has known Dodge for years. When Maiseloff spoke with Dodge about her take and casting on Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” she was impressed with the choices she made and her philosophy, and also how it mirrored so much of what Opening the Doors strives to do; by providing Jewish education classroom experiences for children of all abilities.

“When (Dodge) creates a play or musical, she really doesn’t want to replicate what’s already been done,” Maiseloff said. “She likes to rebrand and reimagine, and when she does that, she really looks to find a way to be inclusive of all races, ethnicities, body shapes and abilities in her casting.”

Maiseloff says Dodge believes any child should be able to come to the theater, look at the actors and believe they might play any role, even if they have different abilities.

Dodge, who grew up in Southfield, won a Tony Award nomination for Best Director of a Musical for her revival of Ragtime in 2010.

“I was thrilled and honored that she would share with us what she’s done in the world and how our world’s go together in recognizing, including, celebrating and helping people with different abilities to belong,” Maiseloff said.

“I would like people to recognize there shouldn’t be barriers for people with differing abilities to be included, and that they can do anything,” Maiseloff said.

To register, visit https://jlive.app/events/1520. The fee is $5.