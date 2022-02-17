Avern Cohn was many things but being Jewish was central to them all.

Avern Cohn was, simply, a giant in many ways.

Cohn, who was a federal judge in Detroit for more than 40 years and presided over nationally famous cases, including the intermittent windshield wiper saga that was made into a movie and two landmark free speech rulings, was a legend in the legal and political as well as the Jewish communities.

He was a prolific writer on legal issues, as well as a highly accomplished amateur historian. He was a tremendous philanthropist whose philanthropy was too little recognized because he seldom sought recognition for the good that he did.

Avern Cohn was many things but being Jewish was central to them all. “My Jewish values, the values of compassion and the need to seek justice, inform the way I see the world and the law,” he said.

There were, he often observed, judges who just happened to be Jewish, and those who were truly Jewish. While Avern Cohn had friends of every variety, there was never any doubt which he was.

Cohn was, indeed, a huge personality with a volatile temper. He could be, at any moment, brilliant and caring or cranky, even irascible. Many a lawyer who practiced in his courtroom, especially those who were ill-prepared, got a high-decibel “verbal spanking,” in the words of his close friend Eugene Driker, that they never forgot.

But many a frightened defendant found that he was a judge with a heart. Nada Nadim Prouty, a native of Lebanon and a naturalized citizen, served in both the FBI and CIA before the government accused her of a host of crimes including naturalization fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The media labeled her “Jihad Jane,” and she was doubly worried when she learned her case would be before Judge Cohn, a pillar of Detroit’s Jewish community. But after studying the case, the judge tore into the government and the media and praised her for “rendering extraordinary service to the United States.”

In the end, Prouty was totally exonerated.

“I was ecstatic that the judge had seen through the smoke to the real facts in my case,” she told me. “Judge Cohn was very fair. He stood apart from the rest. He had a heart,” she added.

That heart was stilled forever late on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when Avern Cohn died in Beaumont Hospital after a brief final illness, less than six months short of his 98th birthday.

An Amazing Life

“I am very sad,” said his wife, Lois Pincus Cohn. “This is devastating for all of us. But he had the most amazing life.”

That he did. Avern Levin Cohn was born on July 23, 1924, at the old St. Mary’s Hospital at Clinton and St. Antoine, the first child of a young lawyer named Irwin Cohn and his wife, Sadie Levin Cohn.

Although he was a lifelong Detroiter, he was born into a world which no longer exists. Calvin Coolidge was president; and America had less than a third of its present population. Ford was still selling Model T’s, open antisemitism was widely accepted, and that Fourth of July, 100,000 Ku Klux Klan members marched in Jackson.

His father did very well in law and real estate, and Avern grew up in an upper-middle-class Jewish neighborhood that he later called the “golden ghetto.” Later, he said “I don’t think I ever had any non-Jewish friends until I was in the army.”

One of his first memories was being at a meeting in 1930, where he went around with a bucket collecting donations to build what would be a new Sharrey Zedek on West Chicago Boulevard.

Avern spent summers at Camp Tamakwa in Ontario, graduated from Central High School in January 1942, and immediately went to the University of Michigan, intending to become a lawyer like his father. “I didn’t know there was any other school or any other thing you could be,” he liked to say. But World War II intervened. After a year, Avern, still just 18, was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was selected for a specialized training program in engineering.

When that program was eventually canceled, he transferred to another program designed to train doctors. “It was either that or get sent in as a replacement and get shot. I didn’t want to get shot.”

He went to the Loyola University School of Medicine in Chicago and did well, but a few weeks after he was discharged from the army, he decided to go back to law school and U-M.

Cohn graduated in 1949, and immediately went into practice with his father; the men would later merge their firm with a much larger one, to form Honigman, Miller, Schwartz and Cohn.

In those early years, Avern Cohn had two professional passions: To really learn all facets of the law and to give back to the community in terms of public service. While he eventually had quite a few more lucrative cases, early on “I took all sorts of pro bono assignments for indigent defendants; defended a murder case once,” he said.

He had a personal life as well; he married the former Joyce Ann Hochman in 1954, with whom he soon had three children — sons Sheldon and Tom and daughter Leslie Magy, who between them have given him seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Cohns were a close and politically and socially prominent couple until her death from cancer in 1989; three years later, he married the former Lois Pincus, who survived him.

Professionally, Avern Cohn’s ambition was set the day he first walked into federal court. “I knew I wanted to be a federal judge,” he told me. He also knew it would take a long time to get there, and it would be a path that involved major public service, politics and some luck.

Devoted to Public Service

Public service, to both Detroit and the Jewish community, was in his DNA.

“Politically, I was a liberal Democrat,” Cohn said. He rang doorbells for Adlai Stevenson’s futile 1952 campaign and served as treasurer of Citizens for Kennedy-Johnson in 1960.

He would later serve as treasurer or chairman of many different Democratic campaigns. He ran for office once, and only once, when he attempted to become a delegate to the “Con-Con,” the state constitutional convention that wrote the current Michigan constitution, but he ran in a heavily Republican area and lost badly.

His last brush with elected office came later that same year, when Michigan’s attorney general resigned and the choice of a successor came down to Cohn or Frank Kelley, then a lawyer in Alpena. Kelley was chosen and served a record 37 years.

Years later, Kelley told Cohn: “Avern, you got the job you should have had, and I got the one I should have — you just had to wait longer,” something with which the future federal judge totally agreed.

That didn’t mean he stayed completely out of politics, however; he served as treasurer for many Democratic campaigns before going on the bench and was a behind-the-scenes adviser to many more.

Meanwhile, Cohn went on practicing law and getting more deeply involved in public service. Republican Gov. George Romney appointed him to a seat on the Michigan Social Welfare Commission, which he held until the commission was abolished by the new constitution. From 1972 to 1975, he served on the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, soon becoming its chair.

Civil rights always had been vitally important to Avern Cohn. Early in his career, he fired a secretary on the spot when she said something racially disparaging about a visitor to the office.

In the aftermath of the 1967 Detroit riot, which coincidentally began on the young lawyer’s 43rd birthday, he represented defendants accused of looting free of charge. Detroit Mayor Coleman Young appointed him to the Detroit Police Commission, and he strongly backed the mayor’s efforts to integrate the force.

Avern Cohn’s father, Irwin, (1896-1984) was extremely successful in law and real estate, and was also a generous man. “I don’t think anyone with a worthy cause ever asked my father for money and came away empty-handed,” Cohn once told me. But much the same could be said of Irwin’s only son.

“Not enough has been said about Avern’s philanthropy,” said Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a prominent labor and election law attorney. “I have no idea of the complete breadth of it.”

Perhaps no one did. But besides the many Jewish organizations he helped, Cohn was a generous contributor to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Detroit Chamber Music Society, and was instrumental in the founding — and funding — of Michigan’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Even as a busy federal judge, he found time to be president of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit in 1982-83 and helped raise funds for a variety of causes.

The Federal Bench

His professional dream was finally fulfilled in 1979, when five new federal judgeships were created for the Eastern District of Michigan, and then-U.S. Sen. Don Riegle recommended to President Jimmy Carter that one of his appointees be Avern Cohn.

He was easily confirmed by the Senate and was sworn in on Sept. 26, 1979. “I had no idea how to be a judge,” he told me years later. “But John Feikens (1917-2011) took me under his wing and helped me. He was my model of what a judge should be.”

Yet as David Ashenfelter, a Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter who is now an information officer for the federal courts, observed, “he worked hard and eventually got the hang of it, earning the respect of lawyers and prosecutors.”

Avern Cohn took all his cases by luck of the draw; he believed “that any judge who wants a case shouldn’t have it.” But over 40 years, he had many significant and high-profile cases. In Doe v. University of Michigan (1989) he struck down a hate speech code his alma mater had instituted, saying it was vague, too broad and violated people’s First Amendment rights. In U.S. v. Jake Baker (1995) one of the first landmark cases involving free speech and the internet, he dismissed charges against a student who posted stories about raping, torturing and murdering women, saying there was no evidence Baker intended to commit a crime, and that he had a free speech right to his fantasies.

That ruling was bitterly denounced in some circles, but never reversed. Probably his most famous cases were the lawsuits that intermittent windshield wiper inventor Robert Kearns filed against a series of auto manufacturers for infringing his patents. The story was made into a 2008 movie, Flash of Genius.

Though Cohn was famously hot-tempered on the bench, attorney Jules Olsman said “while the tone of his voice may have seemed harsh, Avern Cohn was not in any way mean-spirited or malevolent. I always found him to be deeply emphatic and determined to reach a result that was fair and just.”

Avern Cohn said, in fact, that empathy was the key to understanding his judicial philosophy. “Louis Brandeis said once that the core of his philosophy was ‘thinking about the other fella,’ putting himself in the place of those before him on the bench.”

“Well, ‘thinking about the other fella’ was what I tried to do. I may not have had a perfect heart — but I hope it won’t be said that I had an imperfect heart.”

Nobody who knew Avern Cohn, now of blessed memory, would say he had anything but a giant intellect, and a heart to match.

Avern Cohn was the beloved husband of Lois Pincus Cohn and the late Joyce Cohn; cherished father of Sheldon Cohn, Leslie Magy, and Thomas Cohn; also survived by Lois’ daughters, Lisa (Kent Kleinman) Pincus and Julie Pincus. He was the loving grampa of Harrison Magy, Ilyse Magy (Justin Hall), Daniel (fiancée Lauren Alexander) Magy, Bennett Magy, Hannah Magy, Jonathan Cohn, and Jeremy Cohn; proud great-grandfather of Delia Maghally and Emmett Maghally.

It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Judge Avern Cohn may do so by making a contribution to Jewish Historical Society of Michigan, 33228 W. 12 Mile #349, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, michjewishhistory.org/donate/tribute-donation; American Civil Liberties Union, 2966 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201, aclumich.org; Detroit Symphony Orchestra, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201-2444, https://tickets.dso.org/support/donate; or to the Michigan Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School.

Jack Lessenberry is the co-author and editor, with Elizabeth Zerwekh, of Thinking About the Other Fella: Avern Cohn’s Life and the Law. (Auld Classic Books, 2021)

Did You Know?

• Avern Cohn and his father, Irwin, were the first father-son recipients of the Fred M. Butzel Award for Distinguished Community Service: Irwin in 1961; Avern in 1988.

• He was the founding chair of the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives.

• In 1965, he chaired the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Building Committee.

• In 2000, he established a $1 million fund to benefit Orthodox Jewish education called the Samuel and Maly Cohn Millennium Fund, named for his paternal grandparents who died in 1936.

• In 2014, Avern and Lois Cohn received the Jewish Community Relations Council Activist award.