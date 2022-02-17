First-half team champions in the league were the Rolling Stoned in the Pistons Division, Yogi’s Rollers in the Tigers Division, Mix-N-Match in the Red Wings Division and the 600 Club in the Lions Division.

Aaron Radner rolled his sixth 300 game in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league.

Joey Schecter, the youngest bowler in the league, rolled the highest series of the league season.

Yes, it was quite a start to the second half of the league season Jan. 31 as bowlers burned up the lanes at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills.

So how young is Schecter?

“He’s 21,” said league secretary Gary Klinger. “The minimum age to bowl in the league is 18.”

Schecter bowled 278-213-279–770 on Jan. 31, which was Week No. 14 of the 26-week league season.

First-half team champions in the league were the Rolling Stoned in the Pistons Division, Yogi’s Rollers in the Tigers Division, Mix-N-Match in the Red Wings Division and the 600 Club in the Lions Division.

Highest games rolled during the first half were Mike Weinstock (256) in the Pistons Division, Matt Rappaport (280) in the Tigers Division, Noah Cohen (279) in the Red Wings Division and Schecter (277) in the Lions Division.

Highest first-half series were recorded by Ben Sofferin (651) in the Pistons Division, Ben Shapiro (730) in the Tigers Division, Radner (755) in the Red Wings Division and Hassan Fatouhi (744) in the Lions Division.