There’s an extra incentive for high school lacrosse players to participate in Israel Lacrosse’s annual Summer Service Trip.

RootOne will provide a $3,000 travel voucher to help cover the cost of the trip for those who complete pre-trip educational programming.

“We’re thrilled to have been accepted as a RootOne grantee,” said David Lasday, chief operating officer of Israel Lacrosse.

“RootOne is a new initiative that’s helping connect Jewish teens to Israel by lowering the financial barrier to participate in immersive summer trips and investing in the educational quality of those trips,” Lasday said.

“Israel Lacrosse is a perfect partner for RootOne because of our shared values, mission and vision.”

The July 4-25 Summer Service Trip includes touring, volunteering, and coaching and playing lacrosse.

Participants will play with and against top Israeli club lacrosse teams, and make school visits, work at clinics and coach team practices to promote lacrosse to Israeli youth.

Cost for the trip is $7,400 for boys, $7,000 for girls field players and $7,400 for girls goalies.

While the cost includes round-trip flights from New York City to Tel Aviv, ground transportation in Israel, housing, meals, apparel, lacrosse equipment, touring and insurance, it does not include travel to NYC.

An $800 deposit is required.

Send an email to Seth Mahler at seth@lacrosse.co.il for more information on the trip and RootOne voucher.

There’s a local connection to Israel Lacrosse.

Lasday is the son of Jeffrey Lasday, former senior director of community development at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and chief operating officer of the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield who was named senior chief of external affairs at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia in December.