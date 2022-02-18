Paul Blatt, president and CEO of JVS+Kadima, writes about what the community should expect from the organization in 2022.

In the throes of a new year, it is tempting to think about all the ways we will become “new.” To start a new hobby or a new workout regimen; become a new person with a new start. What if this year we just set out to be better? To double down on the things we are already great at; to invest more deeply into the things we know we love. To square up to what we considered our best, look it in the eye and challenge it to be more in 2022.

In 2019, the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit organized the Collaboratory, a series of ground-breaking discussions between seven Jewish social services agencies looking at ways to improve the continuum, quality and integration of services to better serve people in need.

An exciting synergy was realized between JVS Human Services — a vocational and human services agency — and Kadima — a supported housing and mental health support agency. Aside from us both being rooted in Jewish values and having eerily similar missions, it was quickly apparent that we could yield better outcomes and further strengthen our capabilities, together.

By coming together, we could offer a more robust continuum of care for people with an array of disabilities with services spanning vocation, residence, recreation, and clinical and supports coordination. We could be a bridge to services and support that give people an equitable opportunity to succeed at work, at home and in the community.

And so, we entered 2022 as JVS+Kadima — our temporary moniker until we finalize our new name and brand identity. We are so excited to hit the ground running alongside our sister organizations, including the Jewish Federation, Jewish Senior Life, Jewish Family Service, JARC and others, to continue to make a positive impact on our community.

More than ever, we are able to put our money where our heart is: into services and programs that directly benefit our participants, rather than into operational costs. We have brought on a vice president of clinical integration who is overseeing our integration process and ensuring that best practices are in place from a clinical perspective. We are hiring additional compliance and quality improvement staff and instituting new training and benefits for employees.

We are full steam ahead on planning community events you all have come to know and love such as Trade Secrets, Strictly Business, the Lois Zussman Golf Classic and Frame of Mind. Electronic medical records are being used in Kadima’s homes, and people traditionally served by JVS are benefiting from the Kadima Creative Expressions Program. This list of “wins” goes on and on!

Maybe most importantly, by coming together we can ensure the long-term sustainability of these vital services in the future even as the mental health landscape continues to change. It gives us utmost peace of mind to know that our people will be taken care of for many, many years to come.

With the support of our new Board of Directors, our talented and passionate team, and our invaluable community, better is possible. Everything is possible. We look forward to showing you in practice what we can do together.

Paul Blatt is president and CEO of JVS+Kadima.