Director of Adult Learning and Youth Engagement at Adat Shalom Jodi Gross works with Adat Shalom student and project volunteer Olivia Herskovic on creating a scarf.
Director of Adult Learning and Youth Engagement at Adat Shalom Jodi Gross works with Adat Shalom student and project volunteer Olivia Herskovic on creating a scarf. (Adat Shalom families)

While acts of kindness are not saved for one day a year, Volunteer Day is always very special thanks to the community that plan, implement and get creative during the event.

Enthusiastic and talented volunteers of all ages participated in Adat Shalom’s Volunteer Day in a Box, supporting 10 organizations throughout Metro Detroit. Boxes full of hands-on projects and step-by-step instructions to create more than 1,000 items to benefit those in need were put together, picked up and delivered.

Each project was designed with the event’s core values in mind: Repair the world: tikkun olam; feeding the hungry: ha’akhalat re’evim; big hearted: lev tov; kindness to animals: tzaar ba’alei Chayim; and working as a community: kehillah tov. 

While acts of kindness are not saved for one day a year, Volunteer Day is always very special thanks to the community that plan, implement and get creative during the event. Individuals, grandparents and grandchildren, cousins, friends and neighbors all had fun while spreading kindness. 

Cousins Leah Levin and Benjamin Elkus of West Bloomfield baked for the Detroit Community Fridge.
Cousins Leah Levin and Benjamin Elkus of West Bloomfield baked for the Detroit Community Fridge. Adat Shalom families
Rabbi Aaron Bergman and volunteers Geula Rapp, Charm Levine, and Clara Elinger sorting fleece for the dog tug toys that went to the Michigan Animal Rescue League.
Rabbi Aaron Bergman and volunteers Geula Rapp, Charm Levine, and Clara Elinger sorting fleece for the dog tug toys that went to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Adat Shalom families
Madeline Friedman and her dad, Jaron Friedman, picked up their box of projects.
Madeline Friedman and her dad, Jaron Friedman, picked up their box of projects. Adat Shalom families
Elliana and Gabriel Shayne are enthusiastic about the projects they created to donate to those in need.
Elliana and Gabriel Shayne are enthusiastic about the projects they created to donate to those in need. Adat Shalom families
Micah Issner, second grade, and his grandfather Jim Issner engineered a system for making the tug toys.
Micah Issner, second grade, and his grandfather Jim Issner engineered a system for making the tug toys. Adat Shalom families

 

Previous article$3K Travel Voucher Offered to Lacrosse Players for Trip to Israel
Next articleA Better Start
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR