Enthusiastic and talented volunteers of all ages participated in Adat Shalom’s Volunteer Day in a Box, supporting 10 organizations throughout Metro Detroit. Boxes full of hands-on projects and step-by-step instructions to create more than 1,000 items to benefit those in need were put together, picked up and delivered.

Each project was designed with the event’s core values in mind: Repair the world: tikkun olam; feeding the hungry: ha’akhalat re’evim; big hearted: lev tov; kindness to animals: tzaar ba’alei Chayim; and working as a community: kehillah tov.

While acts of kindness are not saved for one day a year, Volunteer Day is always very special thanks to the community that plan, implement and get creative during the event. Individuals, grandparents and grandchildren, cousins, friends and neighbors all had fun while spreading kindness.