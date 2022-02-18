There aren’t enough Detroit athletes to form a team in any sport, so Detroit athletes will be on teams with athletes from other delegations.

There’s still time to join the Detroit delegation that will compete at the JCC Maccabi Games this summer in San Diego.

“There’s no deadline to register … yet,” said Detroit delegation head Karen Gordon.

Twenty-two athletes have signed up to represent Detroit from July 31 through Aug. 5 in San Diego.

There aren’t enough Detroit athletes to form a team in any sport, so Detroit athletes will be on teams with athletes from other delegations. Individual sports also are offered.

Prospective Detroit athletes ages 13-16 should contact Gordon at karengordon44@icloud.com for more information, including the vaccination requirement.

The Maccabi Games weren’t held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detroit was a Maccabi Games host in 2019.