Rich Brownstein will discuss the specific criteria he used in classifying Holocaust films, such as Schindler’s List and JoJo Rabbit — as well as classics like The Sound of Music , which he does not consider a Holocaust film.

There are hundreds of films about the Holocaust in dozens of languages and from scores of countries. Rich Brownstein has lectured at Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies in Jerusalem since 2014, specializing in the history and pedagogy of Holocaust films.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) will be hosting a 75 Years of Holocaust Cinema lecture by the author on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The program will be presented virtually on Zoom. Suggested donation for the program is $10. To register, visit HolocaustCenter.org/February.

The genre of the Holocaust has been explored in film so often that, since 1946, one Holocaust film has been nominated for an Academy Award every other year, including 20 for Best Foreign Language Film. More than 440 narrative Holocaust feature films and made-for-TV movies have been produced in this time, with more than 25% of all American-made Holocaust films having been nominated for an Academy Award.

Brownstein’s new book, Holocaust Cinema Complete: A History and Analysis of 400 Films, with a Teaching Guide, was recently published by McFarland Press. In it, he explores the genre beyond documentaries — the successes and failures that the film industry has experienced on this topic by discussing specific examples: drama, comedy, science fiction, animation and more, but not inclusive of documentaries or miniseries over three hours in length.

“Rich Brownstein has expertly viewed and critiqued an astonishing amount of cinema on the topic of the Holocaust,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO, The Zekelman Holocaust Center. “In a unique combination of detached professionalism and his personal feelings, he manages to present each film’s unique perspective — and provide thought-provoking insights regarding the topics of both life and cinema. We are honored to have him provide his insights on Feb. 23.”

Brownstein’s lecture will explore many aspects of Holocaust cinema. He will discuss the specific criteria he used in classifying Holocaust films, such as Schindler’s List and JoJo Rabbit — as well as classics like The Sound of Music, which he does not consider a Holocaust film.

Program sponsors are The PNC Foundation, Robin & Leo Eisenberg, Linda & Robert Finkel, Patricia & Robert Frank, Garry Kappy and Stewart Shear. The HC’s Community partner is The Maple Theater. For more information, visit www.holocaustcenter.org or call (248) 553-2400.