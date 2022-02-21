Time to gather your non-perishables for donation and drop them off at Temple Shir Shalom or the Federation building.

There are still a few days left to honor the life of the late Micki Grossman, a volunteer whose main focus in life was helping others. Hazon’s Second Annual Micki Grossman Food Drive takes place until Feb. 27.

Now is the time to gather your non-perishables for donation and drop them into clearly marked containers outside the front entrances of Temple Shir Shalom on Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield or the Federation building on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills.

To make a financial contribution in Micki’s memory, visit hazon.org/detroit.