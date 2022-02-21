In the three years A vrumi Lorkis has been organizing the hockey fundraiser game, each event raised more money than the last.

Avrumi Lorkis of Oak Park has been a hockey player since his school days at Yeshivah Beth Yehudah. Free time would find him on the ice rink at the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit at practice or games.

Now at 32, the high school teacher still likes to play pick-up hockey for its social and exercise benefits.

“Hockey is a passion and a commitment,” Lorkis said. “The gear gets expensive, and it takes time and practice to become a skilled player. Everyone who plays is already very passionate about the sport. Growing up here, I know about 30 guys still around who love to get on the ice and play. It’s a great outlet to have a good time, and we can also do it to raise money for tzedakah.”

This past January, he organized the third annual Hockey Showdown and raised $70,000 for Matan B’Seter Detroit, a nonprofit organization that helps working people in the Jewish community who live close to the poverty line make ends meet when they are faced with a sudden expense such as an unexpected family illness, a high utility bill or even to provide funds for a life event simchah.

About 30 adults participated in two teams at the Southfield Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12, as friends and family cheered on Team Kimmel vs. Team Huntington and donated to the cause.

Robert Kimmel, president and CEO of Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co, was one of the tournament’s main sponsors.

“My wife, Laurie, and myself believe in the work of Matan B’Seter that helps families in need in a discreet and confidential manner,” Kimmel said. “I have met with some of the individuals of Matan B’Seter and are always impressed with their commitment, completely unpaid, to this organization.”

As an avid player of the sport, Lorkis said the Detroit Metro area has many ice rinks to choose from compared to other places he’s lived in like California and Florida. This makes ice time relatively cheaper and more available for pick-up games. In addition to playing with his peers, Lorkis also organizes an occasional hockey clinic for Jewish kids to learn the sport.

Lorkis got the idea to fundraise through playing hockey a few years back, when he was invited to play in a tournament in Canada to benefit colon cancer research. Now, Lorkis sits on the Matan B’Seter board, where he said all board and staff are volunteers. This means that 99.9% of all donations go directly to those in need.

In the three years he has been organizing the hockey fundraiser game, each event raised more money than the last.

“I am always so pleasantly surprised how many people I have asked happily donated to help,” Lorkis said. “People would tell me they have been happy to donate because some have found themselves in situations where they needed financial assistance and Matan was there for them. There are many people who you would not even realize who find themselves in financial emergencies, but Matan B’Seter helps with such dignity because it is done in such a discreet manner.”