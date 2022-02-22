Now known as the BHSH System, leaders will maintain close ties with the Jewish community.

Since Sinai Hospital closed nearly 25 years ago, some might say Beaumont became the “de facto” Jewish hospital of Metro Detroit, with the lion’s share of Detroit’s Jewish community using its services and doctors.

And over the years, the Jewish community has contributed millions of dollars to the institution, from Mickey Shapiro’s donation to endow the Sara and Asa Shapiro Heart and Vascular ICU to the Michael and Elaine Serling Fund for Colorectal Cancer to the Marcia and Eugene Applebaum Simulation Learning Institute to the Marvin and Betty Danto Family Foundation Comprehensive Program in Geriatric Emergency Medicine … The list goes on — too long to include here.

On Feb. 1, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health combined to create a new health system, which will be temporarily known as BHSH System.

“We are grateful for all of our physicians, nurses and team members. Their compassion, expertise and dedication have saved many lives during this pandemic,” Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of BHSH System, said. “As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health. We look forward to working with our physicians, team members, patients, health plan members and partners across our state to provide health care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.”

And that means maintaining the close relationships to the Jewish community that Beaumont has built over the years, Freese Decker added during a phone call with the JN.

“The Jewish community has been very, very important to many of our Beaumont hospitals for many, many years. There’s been a lot of support they’ve provided to us, and we want to make sure we’re taking care of the community.”

She added that the merger of Beaumont and Spectrum will allow the new organization to do even more with innovative models of care as well as allow them to build on current partnerships such as the one with Oakland University, which allows Israeli medical students to come and train in Michigan.

Nancy Susick, interim president of BHSH Beaumont Health, added, “We are very grateful for the support of the Jewish community for Beaumont Health and healthcare in Southeast Michigan. The Jewish community has made a profound impact on health care. And we are very proud to take care of the people and families in the Jewish community as well.”

Susick added that the organization looks forward to continued partnerships and relationships. “We want to make sure also that the philanthropy given remains in the community to support the great work and the great care provided to the community.”

BHSH also announced a new board of directors for the new combined health system. “Because we feel the Jewish community is so important, we have a new board member from the community, who will certainly help give us his thoughts and ideas in terms of the direction we can take,” Susick said.

That new board member is Mark Davidoff, president and CEO of The Fisher Group as well as senior adviser to the Jewish News.

While Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health create this new health system, patients and health plan members are encouraged to access care in the same ways they currently do. All patients will continue to have access to their same sites of care, physicians and health providers, and insurance plans.