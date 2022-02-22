“As our world continues to adjust to social, political and cultural change, the wisdom, gratitude and optimism of the older Detroit icons and everyday heroes featured in Coming of Age: Detroit offers invaluable insights for audiences of all ages,” said Noam Dromi.

The award-winning series returns for a second season to feature profiles of Detroit seniors, including colorful stories of entrepreneur Larry Mongo, owner of Cafe D’Mongo’s Speakeasy in Downtown Detroit; the philanthropy of Max Fisher family scion and matriarch Jane Sherman; a vivid oral history of the Cass Corridor arts scene in the 1970s by legendary artist Nancy Mitchnick; the transformative work of Restoration Arts Theater founder Dr. James Allen Jones, who sought to bring Shakespeare education to students of color; and the witty insights of Joel Katz, successor to a multi-generational plumbing business that saved many during Detroit’s harsh winters.

These profiles are featured in Coming of Age: Detroit from Silver Screen Studios, a production company that celebrates the lives and experiences of inspirational older adults through short form digital media programming, and Reboot, a Jewish arts and culture nonprofit with generous support from the William Davidson Foundation.

“As our world continues to adjust to social, political and cultural change, the wisdom, gratitude and optimism of the older Detroit icons and everyday heroes featured in Coming of Age: Detroit offers invaluable insights for audiences of all ages,” said Noam Dromi, managing director of Reboot Studios and co-creator of Silver Screen Studios.

“The seniors of the Metro Detroit area have remained models of resilience, creativity and reinvention, as adaptable to change as the Motor City itself. We are thrilled to capture their stories that are as entertaining as any Hollywood movie and offer historical context and legacy for generations to come.”

The first two episodes are available now. Additional episodes to feature Larry Mongo, Dr. James Allen Jones and Nancy Mitchnick will premiere weekly. Each installment runs between 10-15 minutes. View them at http://silverscreenstudios.org.