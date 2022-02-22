Lisa Soble Siegmann will be performing.

Eleanor Roosevelt Hadassah, a Hadassah chapter for Greater Detroit and its suburbs, is holding a virtual celebration of Purim on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. with an evening of music, friendship and entertainment, featuring a performance from Lisa Soble Siegmann.

Siegmann, a singer, songwriter, cantorial soloist and song leader, began singing professionally at age 5 — and hasn’t stopped. The Bloomfield Hills native will sing for about 45 minutes, including some songs about Purim.

“She’s going to do a great performance because she always does,” said Beverly Yost, Hadassah membership and outreach vice president and the project leader for the event. “We can count on Lisa to deliver a program that’s going to be fabulous, and her name is well-known, so I think it’s a draw. I don’t think it could be better.”

Siegmann is a program partner at the Max. M & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, spent 18 years at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and four years at the JCC of Metropolitan Detroit, with a main focus on Jewish family education.

There will be goodie bags available for those interested, available at the Hadassah House (5030 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield) on the day of the program. Hadassah staff will deliver the bags to people’s cars in a drive-up manner. The bags will have Purim-themed items.

Even though it’s on Zoom, celebrating a holiday like Purim with friends, music and entertainment still has meaning, Yost believes.

“I think it’s extremely important, especially in these times,” Yost said. “With this pandemic, I think we’ve all felt somewhat disconnected from normal life, and to have the opportunity to celebrate together is very important to all of us. It makes us feel happier. It hopefully will make us feel more connected and remind us there is still joy out there in the world to be had, despite all the concerns we all have about the pandemic and the limitations that have been placed on all of us.”

Yost hopes the event reiterates the impact Hadassah makes and all that it offers. “I hope it’s a reminder of how important Hadassah is — what an important role Hadassah plays in building community — and I hope people are reminded of how joyous our Jewish heritage can be.”

There’s an $18 event fee. Those interested are asked to register by March 1 at hadassahmidwest.org/RooseveltPurim. Information at greaterdetroit@hadassah.org or call (248) 683-5030.