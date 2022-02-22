Get to know Israeli society on a person-to-person level with a VIP community visit to the Central Galilee — Detroit’s sister community and Partnership2Gether Region in Israel.

Join fellow young adults who live in (or are from) Metro Detroit on an upcoming Birthright trip. There are two dates to choose from: May 9-19, 2022, and May 23-June 2, 2022.

Based on Israel Outdoors’ flagship Israel Quest itinerary, Detroit Community Birthright trips give you the opportunity to explore Israel’s natural beauty, its epic 3,000-year history and its colorful cultural traditions, alongside fellow young Jewish Detroiters and Israeli travel mates from Detroit’s Partnership2Gether Region.

As an active travel experience, you’ll be spending less time on the bus and more time on the go — discovering the past, present and future of Israel with all your senses. You’ll form new cross-cultural friendships, experience all the must-see/must-do highlights of Israel and return home with a new sense of perspective and meaning.

Get to know Israeli society on a person-to-person level with a VIP community visit to the Central Galilee — Detroit’s sister community and Partnership2Gether Region in Israel.

These trips are intended for young Jewish Detroiters ages 18 to 22, but anyone eligible and under 26 is welcome to join.

For more information, contact Jen at jlevine@jfmd.org.