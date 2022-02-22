JOIN program is looking for full-time Jewish undergraduate and graduate college students.

The deadline is approaching fast for the JVS Jeanette & Oscar Cook Jewish Occupational Internship (JOIN) program. The JOIN summer internship program is for full-time Jewish undergraduate and graduate college students from the Metro Detroit area. The purpose of the program is to enhance leadership skills, encourage involvement and interest in Jewish communal life, whether that be professional, volunteer or through lay leadership.

The JOIN program also provides professional job experiences to help build a student’s resume and work experience overall. Throughout the summer, the JOIN program gives students an opportunity to increase their knowledge of the Detroit Jewish community and develop career, volunteer and lay-leadership interests. Interns also gain an understanding of the importance of community interrelationships.

Here are how some of the participants from last year shared how the internship has impacted them:

• “I feel I made many meaningful contributions to the Detroit Jewish community by helping the WDJCLP provide interest-free loans to help Jewish students pay college expenses.”

• “Forming close relationships with each senior and impacting them half as much as they impacted me.”

• “It opened up my eyes to all the programs and work available within the Jewish community.”

• “I made genuine, impactful relationships with my clients and co-workers.”

• “I felt accepted and appreciated which helped my learning even more.”

• “My placement was overwhelmingly positive. It was an amazing to be able to contribute to my organization and see what I was accomplishing.”

• “Encourage people to do JOIN because it is fantastic program!”

“I love Jews and I was reminded of why, we’re always there for each other.”

The internship runs from June 13-Aug. 5. For more information and how you can apply head to: www.jvshumanservices.org/join-2022-application.