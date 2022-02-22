Another 300 game, young bowler’s 770 series are highlights of Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson season.

Bowlers are back on the lanes this season in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith league after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to take some time off.

Two of the league’s bowlers are on a roll.

Aaron Radner bowled his sixth 300 game in league play, the most in the league’s 60-year history.

Joey Schechter, at age 22 the league’s youngest bowler (the minimum age is 18), had the league’s highest series of the season as of mid-February.

Radner’s latest 300 and Schechter’s 278-213-279–770 series were each bowled Jan. 31 at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills, on the first night of the second half of the weekly league’s regular season.

Radner slipped past Dave Shanbaum on his way to the top of the league’s 300 leader board.

Shanbaum has five 300 games in league play.

He’s not competing in the league this season. He lives in Windsor and crossing the Canadian border into the U.S. is problematic because of pandemic restrictions.

This is Radner’s fourth year in the league. He was a substitute occasionally when he was in college.

He’s bowled three 300 games at Country Lanes, the league’s longtime home, and three 300 games at the 300 Bowl in Waterford, the league’s home for two years.

His 300’s have been bowled in March 2015, March 2018, March 2019 (twice), October 2019 and now January 2022.

He has one other 300 game in his bowling career. It came in August 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Roseville in the Detroit All Star Traveling Classic.

“Why have I bowled six 300 games in the B’nai B’rith league? I really don’t know. Maybe I’m relaxed,” Radner said.

Radner’s series Jan. 31 was 257-300-193–750.

“I just couldn’t make the proper adjustments in the third game,” he said.

His second-game 300 continued a trend.

“Not one of my seven 300 games has been bowled in the first game of a series. They’ve all been in the second or third game,” Radner said. “I don’t know why I’ve never bowled a 300 in a first game. It’s weird. You’d think that would be a good time for a 300.”

Radner didn’t bowl for about a year because of the pandemic. He began practicing last summer after getting vaccinated.

“It’s exciting to get back in the swing of things,” the Farmington Hills resident said.

He’s bowling in two other leagues besides the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson league this season.

This is a birthday month for Radner, who turned 27 on Feb. 16.

He’s a former member of the North Farmington High School bowling team. So is Schechter, who is in his first year in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson league.

“I’m getting more serious about bowling,” Schechter said.

He certainly was serious Jan. 31, rolling strikes in 27 of 36 frames.

He threw nine consecutive strikes to start his first game, then left the 10 pin in the 10th frame. He picked up that spare and threw a strike for a 278.

“I switched bowling balls in the second game. I was still trying to figure out the lanes,” he said about his 213 game.

Schechter went back to his original bowling ball, threw three straight strikes to start his third game and picked up a 6-pin spare in the fourth frame.

He then threw nothing but strikes until his 12th ball, when he left the 9 pin.

Three days earlier, Schechter rolled 236-289-257–782, his highest series, while practicing at Country Lanes.

The Farmington Hills resident has three 300 games, also rolled while practicing at Country Lanes. They came on June 29, Dec. 21 and Jan. 26.

His father Larry Schechter was a longtime Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson league bowler.

First-half team champions in the 22-team Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson league were the Rolling Stoned in the Pistons Division, Yogi’s Rollers in the Tigers Division, Mix-N-Match in the Red Wings Division and the 600 Club in the Lions Division.

Highest games rolled during the first half were Mike Weinstock (256) in the Pistons Division, Matt Rappaport (280) in the Tigers Division, Noah Cohen (279) in the Red Wings Division and Schechter (277) in the Lions Division.

Highest first-half series were recorded by Ben Sofferin (651) in the Pistons Division, Ben Shapiro (730) in the Tigers Division, Radner (755) in the Red Wings Division and Hassan Fatouhi (744) in the Lions Division.

Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson bowling came to a screeching halt after the league bowled March 9, 2020. The final five weeks of the regular season and three weeks of playoffs were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Several months later, the 2020-21 season was canceled.

Bowlers must be vaccinated to compete in the league this season.

Please send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.