The distinctions between a novel (or graphic novel) and a work of nonfiction should concern not only English professors.

What a story greeting readers of the New York Times on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Jenny Gross’s report on a sad spectacle transpiring at a school board meeting in McCinn County, Tennessee. Proving that foolishness loves company, the board’s 10 members had voted unanimously to remove Art Spiegelman’s Maus: A Survivor’s Tale from the district’s eighth-grade curriculum.

Their reasons for this action ranged from the specious — PG-13 cartoon nudity and some mild swear words — to the grotesquely obtuse: Spiegelman’s daring to depict the deaths of a handful of the millions murdered during the Holocaust. “It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids,” said one board member at the meeting: “Why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff?”

Of course, the internet blew up in response, as evidenced by the emails, newsfeeds and Facebook posts filling my screens. Statements from the Anti-Defamation League and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum were issued, and comments were solicited from Spiegelman. The usually loquacious Pulitzer Prize-winner was almost at a loss for words, underscoring the staggering nature of the entire affair.

Because I research, write and teach about the Holocaust, I was as outraged as any of my colleagues in the field; but the English professor in me was also dismayed by the language used to label Spiegelman’s ground-breaking text. The Times piece is titled “School board in Tennessee Bans Teaching of Holocaust Novel Maus.” Prompted by this report and continuing across the virtual media landscape, Spiegelman’s haunting and original memoir has been persistently mislabeled as a fiction, a novel. And the editors of the “newspaper of record” did not bother to review their own record with this issue. They have been taken to task before.

Not a Work of Fiction

In December 1991, when the second volume of Maus reached the lofty heights of the best seller list, Times editors placed it among best-selling fiction, occasioning a memorable letter from the author.

“The borderland between fiction and nonfiction has been fertile territory for some of the most potent contemporary writing,” Spiegelman admitted; but he soon explicated his objection: “It’s just that I shudder to think how David Duke — if he could read — would respond to seeing a carefully researched work based closely on my father’s memories of life in Hitler’s Europe and in the death camps classified as fiction.”

Despite all the justifiable outrage aimed at the McCinn County school board and the amazing blowback it provoked — in a matter of days three different volumes of Maus zoomed up Amazon’s top 10 list — no one has seemed troubled by the ease with which media reports consistently misrepresent Maus as a novel.

I doubt the initial report in the Times, or of those who took their cues from it, intended to imply that Spiegelman’s text is a work of fiction. So why did they? Why do our professional writers — journalists and the commentariat — not understand or seem to care about important distinctions in our language?

Perhaps the problem is rooted in the squishy phrase “graphic novel,” sometimes distinguishing only between comic books stapled or perfect bound. Throughout his career, Spiegelman has always preferred the term “comix” to describe his medium. When he was once deemed the father of the graphic novel, he replied, “Yeah …. and I’ve been asking for a paternity test ever since.”

There are glimmers of evidence that the publishing field is giving more careful thought to naming innovative genres and practices. Last semester my students read The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, a title which resists the too-easy elision between fact and fiction that “novel” can evoke. And Nora Krug’s stunning work Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home has been labeled both a graphic and an illustrated memoir. Indeed, one review in the New York Times, the paper that still struggles with Maus, called Krug’s work a “visual memoir.”

My frustration about the decades-long mislabeling of Maus parallels my losing battles with students. Many, even English majors, denote all paperback books as novels. Just last year, some in a class titled “Studies in Nonfiction: Holocaust Memoirs” referred to Primo Levi’s “novel” Survival in Auschwitz. Others, in an American literature survey, used the same designation for Tillie Olsen’s collection of stories Tell Me a Riddle; and several honors students in an American culture course wrote about Allen Ginsberg’s scandalous novel, Howl and other Poems.

Making Distinctions

The distinctions between a novel (or graphic novel) and a work of nonfiction should concern not only English professors. The five-pound Critical Edition of Anne Frank’s diary can provide a more comprehensive illustration of the cultural stakes involved. Prepared by the Netherlands State Institute for War Documentation, this 719-page volume assembles the complex textual history of the famous diary, including its three versions — Anne’s original pages, her transformational rewrites and the final published text. The editors also provide an account of how the pages, recovered in August 1944, were compiled and edited into the book that has sold many millions of copies.

Since Holocaust deniers have consistently exploited the complex textual evolution in order to challenge the diary’s authenticity, the editors also felt it necessary to include a long summary of a 270-page report on the diary issued by the State Forensic Science Laboratory of the Ministry of Justice. The investigators undertook an extensive analysis of Anne Frank’s handwriting and examined the diary’s very materials — not just the paper and ink of the pages on which it was composed, but the fibers comprising the small diary’s boards; indeed, the very glue, holding them together.

Despite all the Critical Edition’s scholarly wonders, including its revelation of how the teen-aged diarist evolved as a perceptive literary artist, I have to agree with Cynthia Ozick who called it “a sorrowful volume.” The 270 pages of forensic analysis cast a pall over the book, today a depressing testament that those assassins of memory remain with us, nearly four decades after the publications of both the first volume of Maus and the Critical Edition.

Deniers and distorters are still at work, and not just in the darkest recesses of the internet; authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe work openly to minimize, even erase, their historical complicity in the Nazi genocide. Deeming Maus a novel, graphic or otherwise, can eventuate into real consequences.

In fact, the group responsible for disbursing recompense funds to Holocaust survivors, the Claims Conference, issued a report in 2018 indicating that more than half of all millennials cannot name a concentration camp and that 41% believe substantially fewer than 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. One of its most disturbing findings indicates that “11 percent of U.S. Millennial and Gen Z respondents believe Jews caused the Holocaust.”

Maus has always had a noteworthy capacity as an introduction for younger readers to the Holocaust and its consequences — only one reason why the McCinn County school board’s decision is so wrong-headed. But Spiegelman’s inventive text also challenges too-easy taxonomies, as the Pulitzer Prize committee acknowledged in its special citation, reading simply “For Maus.” Is it a comic book? A graphic memoir? Or the testimony of a Holocaust survivor and his son? All of these and more, I would say. Just don’t call it a novel.

Robert Franciosi is a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at Grand Valley State University.