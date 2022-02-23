Defiant Requiem tells the Terezín prisoners’ stories and combines historical photos, animation and Nazi propaganda footage — with re-creations and current footage of Prague and Terezín.

The Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies and Community Engagement will present Defiant Requiem, a moving feature-length documentary that honors the prisoners of the Terezín concentration camp. The screening will be held in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms (312 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester) on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

The film tells the Terezín prisoners’ stories and combines historical photos, animation and Nazi propaganda footage — with re-creations and current footage of Prague and Terezín. It reflects the grim realities of one of the worst periods in human history, the Holocaust.

Terezin was originally a holiday resort reserved for Czech nobility located 30 miles north of Prague in the Czech Republic. During World War II, by 1940, the Nazi Gestapo turned it into a Jewish ghetto and concentration camp that held Jews from Czechoslovakia as well as many people deported from Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Denmark. More than 150,000 people were sent to the camp before being transported by rail to their deaths at Treblinka and Auschwitz.

Maestro Murry Sidlin will speak to OU students during an afternoon event about the film and its music. He will then show the film at the evening public event and lead a discussion after the screening. Defiant Requiem has received numerous awards nationwide.

Sidlin, a conductor with a unique gift for engaging audiences, continues a diverse and distinctive musical career. He is the president and creative director of the Defiant Requiem Foundation, an organization that sponsors live concert performances of Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín and Hours of Freedom: The Story of the Terezín Composer.

“Defiant Requiem captures the horrors of the Third Reich, but also shows the power of the human spirit to create art and beauty under the most egregious circumstances,” said Oakland University professor Michael Pytlik, director of Judaic Studies and director of the Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies and Community Engagement. Pytlik also serves as director of OU’s Study Abroad program to Israel. “It is a testament to the importance of preserving history. As such, it will be a memorable experience for our students and everyone in attendance.”

The Oakland University Cis Maisel Center for Judiac Studies and Community Engagement was created through a generous gift by Cis Maisel, a community leader in southeastern Michigan and a staunch advocate for education. The center focuses on the study of Judaism from an academic standpoint as well as providing an important space for research that enhances the understanding of the rich traditions of Judaism from around the world.