On Sunday, March 6, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s traditional Super Sunday campaign event returns — but with a new twist.

For the first time in its 40-year history, Super Sunday will be run as a hybrid event, with its army of volunteers making calls from home as well as from the Max M. Fisher Federation building in Bloomfield Hills.

The goal of Super Sunday, as always, will be to reach individuals who have not yet made an Annual Campaign donation. Federation is encouraging community members to “take the call” and make a pledge to 2022 Campaign, which closes on May 31, 2022. Thanks to a generous supporter, all Super Sunday donations will be matched up to $180.

As many as 200 volunteers or more are expected, including staff and lay leaders from Federation’s local partner agencies as well as the many Federation volunteers who regularly participate in the annual telethon. The event will run from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with outreach to young adults being made later in the afternoon by volunteers from Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit Department.

“Two years ago, we had to cancel Super Sunday due to the onset of the pandemic,” says Lisa Cutler, Federation’s senior director of philanthropic operations. “Last year we brought Super Sunday back, but it was completely virtual. Knowing how important the spirited, communal atmosphere is to our callers, COVID protocols will be followed for everyone’s safety. Those who would still prefer to volunteer remotely can do so.”

In 2021, the Jewish Federation secured $200,000 from 620 donors on Super Sunday, an achievement the campaign team hopes to exceed this year. Pledges made on Super Sunday can be paid any time prior to Dec. 31, 2022.

“We’re doing things somewhat differently, but the goal is the same as every other Super Sunday,” notes Cutler. “The Annual Campaign remains the single most important means for us to take care of those in need in our community, as well as maintain a healthy, vibrant Jewish home for everyone. And Super Sunday is as essential to that effort as ever.”

Individuals who are interested in volunteering to make calls on Super Sunday, either remotely or at the live telethon, can register at: jewishdetroit.org/SuperSunday2022. Volunteers are welcome to participate any time between 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Those who want to make their donation early can do so at jewishdetroit.org/donate. Just note “Super Sunday” in the comments field to double the impact of the donation.