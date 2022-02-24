Davidson Foundation Grants to benefit Israel Museum and Federation Innovation Fund.

The late Dorothy and Byron Gerson were devoted to Detroit’s Jewish community and to Israel, a commitment shared by their family for several generations. They traveled often to Israel and contributed generously to improve Jewish life in Detroit and Israel.

Now their legacy is being honored through a series of grants from the William Davidson Foundation. Byron and Dorothy Gerson were the brother-in-law and sister of the late William Davidson, the founder of the Davidson Foundation and former chair, president and CEO of Guardian Industries. Mrs. Gerson died at age 99 in 2021 and Byron Gerson died in 2013.

The Davidson Foundation has announced two grants in their honor — a $5 million gift to the American Friends of the Israel Museum Endowment and $3.5 million for an Innovation Fund for the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

The grant to the Israel Museum, Israel’s largest cultural institution, continues more than a century of support for Israel from the Gerson and Davidson families. According to Ralph Gerson, Byron (Bud) and Dorothy (Dottie) Gerson’s son, his great-grandfather led the second Zionist Congress in Switzerland in 1920, and family members bought land in Jerusalem which they donated to Hadassah for its first hospital.

“They were a very Zionistic family. There is a long family legacy for Israel. They travelled to Israel fairly often. They were art collectors, so they were interested in the Israel Museum,” Gerson says. He is treasurer and a director of the William Davidson Foundation.

Byron and Dorothy Gerson hosted the museum director in Detroit to introduce the museum to Detroiters. His mother Dorothy and Bill Davidson, who he describes as very close, shared this interest in Israel and its archaeology. “The Israel Museum was a passion of Dorothy’s,” says Karen Davidson, widow of William Davidson.

Ethan Davidson, William Davidson’s son, remembers that his uncle, Byron Gerson, kept up to date on the latest archaeological discoveries in Israel. “They all were involved individually and as a family,” he says. Davidson is grants committee chair and a director of the William Davidson Foundation.

The Davidson Foundation has previously supported exhibitions at the museum. In conjunction with this gift, the museum’s Temporary Exhibitions Gallery in the Archaeology Wing will be named the Byron and Dorothy Gerson Gallery.

Doreen Hermelin, a long-time friend of Dottie Gerson’s, describes her as “a very special lady. She loved Israel very much and the museum.”

Her daughter, Marcie Orley, said, “Israel meant so much to her. This is an incredibly meaningful way to honor their legacy.”

“Dottie and Bud Gerson had a long and loving history of connection with the Israel Museum. They also engaged a remarkably committed circle of friends in Detroit to share their enthusiasm for the museum, demonstrating importantly the power of the museum’s embrace across the Jewish cultural community in the U.S. Naming the entrance gallery to the museum’s Samuel and Saidye Bronfman Archeology Wing in their memory could not be a more appropriate way to recognize the depth of their commitment to the Museum and its success,” says James S. Snyder, Director Emeritus of the Israel Museum and Executive Chair of the Jerusalem Foundation Inc.

Innovation Fund at Federation

In addition to the gift to the Israel Museum, the Foundation is granting $3.5 million to Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit to establish the Byron and Dorothy Gerson Centennial Innovation Fund. The Gersons were long-time donors to Jewish Federation, receiving Federation’s lifetime achievement award in 2011. This new project complements the Hermelin-Davidson Foundation for Congregational Excellence, which was established in the 1990s by William Davidson and David Hermelin to support innovative ideas for local Jewish congregations.

“We hope that the Innovation Fund will be a resource for new ideas that can be tried out and that it will help Federation,” said Ralph Gerson.

Steven Ingber, CEO of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, said “The grant is a testament to a wonderful couple for their service to the community. We’re super excited.”

Establishing the Innovation Fund reflects the families’ interests and history. “Innovation, building and doing were central to their lives. This is a family of entrepreneurs,” Gerson said.

Ethan Davidson remembers that Byron and Dorothy wanted to be around doers and thinkers. “They were particularly interested in young people, asking, ‘Who’s got the next idea that’s the next big idea?’” he says.

Ingber anticipates that the Innovation Fund grants will focus on offering “something new and different, something entrepreneurial with clear program goals and evaluation. They will be under the engagement umbrella to build a Jewish future.”

During the first year, grants will be available only to Federation agencies as the program is fine-tuned. The intent is to fund projects that are not part of an agency’s usual operations and budget. The focus will be on community engagement efforts, he explains, since so many Jewish activities and programs were canceled or limited during the pandemic.

A committee comprising members of the Gerson-Davidson family, as well as Davidson Foundation and Federation staff, will evaluate grant requests. Ingber says that most project awards are likely to range between $10,000 and $35,000.

In addition to the grants for the Israel Museum and Innovation Fund, the Davidson Foundation also awarded $5 million to the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) and $1.5 million to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO). The Gersons and Davidsons were long-time supporters of both cultural institutions. Both Ralph Gerson and Ethan Davidson remember attending Young People’s Concerts — Ralph with his mother and Ethan with his grandmothers.The Gersons were art collectors.

The grants that will honor Byron and Dorothy Gerson will benefit a broad range of individuals in Israel and Metro Detroit now and far into the future.

Karen Davidson explained that “this was a family decision. Bill would have said ‘of course, of course.’”

The Israel Museum

The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, is Israel’s largest cultural institution and is ranked among the world’s leading art and archeology museums. The museum’s focus is the art, Judaica and ancient artifacts of the Land of Israel and beyond, featuring the most extensive holdings of Biblical and Holy Land archeology in the world with a collection of nearly 500,000 objects.

The museum’s Shrine of the Book houses the Dead Sea Scrolls. Another unique exhibit is an amazing model of Second Temple Era Jerusalem, which reconstructs the topography and architectural character of the city prior to its destruction by the Romans in 66 CE.

Source: TouristIsrael.com