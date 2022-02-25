One of this marketing manager’s favorite experiences was bringing some showbiz happiness into the life of her late mother through a favorite Jewish stage star — Mandy Patinkin.

The catchy disco sounds of singer-songwriter Donna Summer have entered into the career twists and turns experienced by Meredyth Davis.

As a young disc jockey in Connecticut, Davis played Summer’s music in local clubs and on a radio station not far from Boston, the area where Davis and Summer grew up. Remembrances of immersion in pop recordings connects this former deejay to the Summer hit “On the Radio.”

Later, as a working mom pursuing opportunities in marketing entertainment projects, Davis particularly has related to the Summer song “She Works Hard for the Money.” What’s more, Davis has enjoyed “Last Dance,” so often heard as the party finale at Jewish weddings.

Currently, marketing manager for the Broadway Booking Office in New York City, Davis is promoting — and enjoying — the carefully choreographed numbers featured in the touring biographical production Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. The song-filled play belts out lyrics important to the late singer’s popularity and is scheduled March 8-20 at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre.

The cast has three actresses representing the Grammy-winning entertainer: Brittny Smith as Diva Donna, Charis Gullage as Disco Donna and Amahri Edwards -Jones as Duckling Donna. They divide their talents among more than 20 musical stagings.

“This show is big and beautiful, and I love the fact that it’s more than 90 minutes of music and entertainment,” said Davis, 48, who has worked on other shows recently performed at the Fisher, including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which profiles the Jewish singer-songwriter.

“I’ve seen Summer several times, with and without an audience, and I was lucky enough to go to New York and Pennsylvania when the show was teching. I’ve seen it in the rehearsal process and through live audience-filled performances, and it has been amazing to be a part of that and watch all the different reactions.”

Davis, now based in Florida, was in New York for the kickoff of the tour but doesn’t travel to show cities unless there’s a special promotional need.

“I work with the tour managers, actors and the creative team on the press side of things,” she said. “I work with some members of the production company for social media contacts, helping cities if they want a shout-out video. I create assets to help promote the show, and I work on seeing what the local markets are going to do as each market works on its own [with our help if requested].”

Music has always been an important part of Davis’s life.

“When you grow up in temple, you hear the music,” Davis said about an early spiritual influence. “I listened to doo-wop with my dad and to Broadway music with my mom. She would play the piano, and I would sing.

“Music has always been a focus of my true heart. I wanted to be a singer, but I wasn’t meant for the stage. I was meant for behind the scenes. There are people who are going to win Tony Awards, and there are people who are going to help people win Tony Awards. I’m that helper person. As long as I can still be a part of it in some way, I’m truly happy.”

One of this marketing manager’s favorite experiences was bringing some showbiz happiness into the life of her late mother through a favorite Jewish stage star — Mandy Patinkin. Davis invited her mom to an opening night party while marketing Patinkin’s Boston run of a musical tour.

“The party was packed, and it was going great,” recalled Davis, a University of Hartford communications and advertising graduate who has held a number of entertainment marketing jobs out of Boston and New York.

“I could see my mother just in awe that he was there, and Mandy noticed, too. He came right up to me and my mother, gave her a huge hug, signed her program and took several photos with her. Those pictures are in my home.”

Davis, at home in between work hours, is carrying out her daughter’s wishes for the girl’s upcoming bat mitzvah. Davis is proud and moved that her daughter, missing grandma’s presence, is remembering the woman through a bat mitzvah project that raises money to fight Alzheimer’s disease, which had so affected the woman.

The bat mitzvah will be small in keeping with the mood of family and friends gradually drifting away from pandemic constraints. Party-themed masks will be provided for guests who want to wear them.

Pandemic cautions observed by theaters visited on the tour are respected by Davis.

“I get to work with a great team over at the Fisher Theatre,” Davis said. “We encourage people to come back to the theater [partly] because music and theater connect people. I love that.

“Although you and I could see Summer and take two different things away from it, the beauty of all of this is the community of enjoying being together. I think that Broadway

music, theater and the arts bring us together.”

Details

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical runs March 8-20 at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. Tickets start at $39. ticketmaster.com. (313) 871-1000, ext.0. broadwayindetroit.com.