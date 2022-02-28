The community is excited for what else they have in store.

The Young Israel of Southfield Sisterhood, under the leadership of Shirli Gotlib and Ariella Shaffren, we’re so excited to get back to in-person events this year.

They began with a resin tray event for women, followed by comedian Eli Leibowitz and most recently an outing at the Fowling Warehouse in Hamtramck.

“It’s nice to be out with friends and support the community,” one member said.

Throughout the pandemic, while most were canceling events, they saw opportunities: Virtual Bingo, Mystery Maccabee for Chanukah, Cheesecake delivery, and an ice cream truck to go around the community.

The community is excited for what else they have in store. Starting with their annual bingo event happening Feb. 26 and their biggest fundraiser, Purim Mishloach Manot. Looking forward to seeing what creative theme they come up with this year!