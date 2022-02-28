The emergency assistance will include water purification kits and medical equipment, as well as tents, blankets, sleeping bags and additional cold-weather gear.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday pledged to send 100 tons of humanitarian equipment to Ukraine in the next 48 hours.

“In the next two days a plane will arrive in Ukraine with 100 tons of Israeli humanitarian equipment for civilians in the combat zones and those who are trying to leave,” said Bennett during Sunday’s Cabinet meeting. “It will have water purification kits, medical equipment as well as drugs, tents, blankets, sleeping bags and additional equipment for civilians who are not in their homes in the cold winter weather,” he said.

He noted that the Israeli Foreign Ministry and its personnel were “working around the clock to assist the Israelis who are at the border and want to leave there and come home.”

Bennett said that Israel had been preparing these moves for some time.

“We have prepared well for these moments. The Foreign Ministry, the Jewish Agency and others are functioning very well. Also in regard to food stocks and possible economic consequences for the State of Israel, we are prepared,” he stated.