The Chabad Jewish Community Center caters to every age, from children and teens to Oakland University students and general community members.

The Grand Opening of the Chabad Jewish Community Center takes place on Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at 3306 Auburn Road, Auburn Hills.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting, building dedication, live music and a talk by Justice Richard Bernstein, who sits on the Supreme Court of Michigan.

Born blind, Bernstein shows incredible resilience and positivity. He also played a pivotal role in the 2020 Abraham Accords peace agreement between Israel and its neighboring countries.

Located in the heart of downtown Auburn Hills, the Chabad Jewish Community Center will be a base for everything Jewish. The Chabad Jewish Community Center caters to every age, from children and teens to Oakland University students and general community members.

Programming will include educational, social and communal activities. All programs are open to every type of Jew, regardless of affiliation or observance.

The center is beautifully designed, with a lounge area for students and teens, an area for classes and a planned Hebrew school, and a place for services.

“The goal of the center is to provide a home for every Jew in the area,” said Rabbi Menachem Caytak. “The Jewish Community Center is following the vision of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, accepting every Jew, regardless of background or upbringing.”

RSVP at jewishtroy.com/opening. For questions, reach out to Rabbi Caytak at rabbi@jewishtroy.com.