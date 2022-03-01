Rabbi Steven Rubenstein said he wasn’t even sure if it would happen because in Michigan, you can never be sure what the weather will be like.

Getting together is important to Rabbi Steven Rubenstein of Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield, especially after the winter fun they had over the weekend of Feb 6.

“With so few opportunities lately, because of the pandemic, to get together. This seemed like a real great opportunity — even got to see some people I hadn’t seen in a little bit,” Rabbi Rubenstein said.

The congregation planned its Sledding and Snowflakes event more than two months ago. Rabbi Rubenstein said he wasn’t even sure if it would happen because in Michigan, you can never be sure what the weather will be like.

“We were excited to see all the snow last week and knew we would be good for the sledding event. We had a nice range of kids there from real little ones on up. We had a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old there and a handful of families, and it was a beautiful day for sledding.”

“We were over at Shiawassee Park in Farmington Hills, we even had doughnuts and hot chocolate and everyone had a really good time,” added Rabbi Rubenstein.