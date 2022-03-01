JN Contributing Writer Ashley Zlatopolsky shares heartbreaking videos, photos and stories from her relatives living in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

On Feb. 24, we, like millions of others around the world, woke up to the horrible news that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As I turned on the TV, I saw the names of Ukrainian cities where our family originated from, now in the path of the Russian army, flash across the screen: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykoliav, Lugansk and many more.

I also saw Lviv, the city where my father was born, flooded by refugees escaping from the central and eastern portions of the country. Immediately, I contacted my cousins in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city located on the northeast border with Russia. They told me how that morning, they were awoken by gunfire at 5 a.m. They were safe, but terrified, and so was I.

As of the 24th, there was no water in the Kharkiv region. My relatives, whose names I’m not disclosing for their safety, had their suitcases packed and ready to go, awaiting further instruction. Luckily, they saw the writing on the wall and stocked up on food, water and supplies days ahead of the invasion, even going as far as filling their bathtub and other vessels around their home with water in case they ran out.

Others, however, weren’t so lucky or prepared. I write this story on Feb. 28, when Kharkiv is becoming a second key battleground for the Russian invasion, in addition to Kyiv, where we also have relatives. It’s now been four days and the situation is dire, arguably the most dangerous yet. We see footage of the war on TV — shelling, shooting, fire — but it’s the individual stories of those actually living through Ukraine’s worst crisis in years that hits the hardest.

Every day, the news from my family is worse. They send photos from their balcony, late at night, where the sky is orange, lit up in fire and flame. In those few moments of precious sleep, they sleep in their bathrooms, cat at their side, the safest place for them all. We hear the noise of rockets flying by when we speak to one another on the phone, hoping and praying that sound won’t be the last we hear. They fear telling my father what floor they are on, in case communication is intercepted and residential buildings become a target of the Russian army.

My father asks them, “Do you have an escape route?” No, they explain. Kharkiv is surrounded to the north, east and south. To go west would be a “suicide mission,” our relative says, as the road is littered with blown-up tanks and dead bodies. “There is nowhere to go.”

Doing What It Takes to Survive

Food is also becoming a problem, despite stocking up. Two days ago, my cousin’s husband spent 2.5 hours in line for food, but the supply ran out. The store was empty, its shelves picked over. “We unite and search the city,” my cousin says, not giving up on the hope to find food, despite the danger of going outside. One friend, she says, saw three people near his house who went outside to collect water killed by a shell. Still, people must do what it takes to survive.

Yesterday, my cousin spent an hour in line to get medicine for her mother, who has diabetes. They are now organizing a plan to find and buy meat for seven families, all desperately in need of food. Yet with little meat available, prices are astronomical. A small piece of meat is costing the equivalent of $40. Electricity and internet go in and out, so communication is scattered at best.

It’s unclear how long men who are between the ages of 18 and 60, including my cousin’s husband, will be available to help with these duties. Martial law prevents them from leaving the country. They can be called into battle at a moment’s notice. Most, if not all, have no proper military training or experience fighting. Their fate, my cousin says, is entirely in God’s hands.

Originally, this is where the story was supposed to end. I sent it off, ready to be edited, but overnight, everything changed. It is now March 1, the first day of spring in Ukraine. My cousin’s home in Kharkiv, a quiet residential area, was hit by a missile. Her car was destroyed. The exterior of the home was badly damaged. “It is not so terrible,” she says, “because we are alive.” Now, the bombing has died down, but it’s expected to start again soon, she explains.

I ask if she has anything protective she can wear — maybe a bike helmet. “Only the hood from my jacket,” she responds.

Tough Times Breed Tough People

As we share stories about our families with one another, we talk about how our grandparents survived the second world war and the decades that followed. In difficult times, when food was scarce in the 1960s, my cousin’s grandparents, who lived in Kharkiv, sent my grandparents, who lived in Lviv, food and medicine. Our fathers, although cousins, called one another “brothers.”

It’s the type of bond born out of hardship, one that Ukrainians have faced for decades. From pogroms that plagued the Jewish population at the turn of the 20th century, to the world wars, to a challenging life under the Soviet regime, tough times have bred tough people. Still, it’s a difficult pill to swallow, wondering what our ancestors — who survived so much — would think.

My cousin says her grandparents, who are no longer living, “would be horrified” to see the state of their city, especially after fighting to keep it from Nazi hands during World War II. “It is very painful for us to realize that we have a war,” she explains, “that our beautiful city is being destroyed. But they [our grandparents] held their own in time, and I hope we will also survive.”

We see war and conflict on TV, but until it hits home, we don’t understand the magnitude of it. It’s when our innocent loved ones are in the middle of crossfire — and there’s little we can do about it other than offer our love and support — that we realize the horror, the sheer scale of war, that we understand the type of evil that exists in the world. There are perhaps fewer worse things to hear than our loved ones saying, “Pray for us. The night will be tough. We are in hiding.”

We watch as our Jewish population in Ukraine, despite shelling overhead, sit in underground bunkers, lighting Havdalah candles and praying. Others seek out refuge in synagogues, turning to their religion for comfort. We watch as parents send their children across the border into Poland with strangers, trusting in the good that still exists, hoping their children will reach safety. We see men and women of all ages pick up guns, make molotov cocktails, ready to fight tooth and nail for their country. Every day, with every story, I am in awe of the sheer spirit of Ukraine.

It is perhaps my cousin who says it best: “Ukraine stands.”