On Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s History Day, Executive Producer James Theres, Producer Edna Cummings and Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer will be holding a discussion about the documentary.

In February 1945, the Allied Forces were winning WWII and liberating the concentration camps. But the U.S. troops and their families weren’t getting their mail. Enter the only all-black Women’s Army Corps battalion to serve in Europe during WWII, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion or Six Triple Eight.

Despite facing racism and sexism from their own leadership and troops, the women served with honor, clearing 17 million backlogged letters. They were never fully recognized … until now.

Watch the documentary film The Six Triple Eight by Lincoln Perry Films from March 1-9 at holocaustcenter.org. Then at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s History Day, join them for a discussion with Executive Producer James Theres, Producer Edna Cummings and Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer. This program will be presented virtually on Zoom.

This program is co-presented by Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Community partners are Wayne State Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies, and University of Detroit Mercy Women’s and Gender Studies Program.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p92ys9k.