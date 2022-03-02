As part of National Caregivers Day, on Feb. 18, JARC highlighted two of its many exceptional caregivers.

Brooke wanted to learn how to make change so that she could complete purchases on her own when at a store checkout, a task most of us take for granted. Brooke is one of the many people JARC serves who excitedly anticipate the moment they will complete new tasks successfully. With practice, time and the help of her JARC caregiver Katrina Smith, that desire recently became a reality for Brooke.

This is just one of the many heartwarming stories that can be told of the incredibly compassionate, kind and patient caregivers that make up the JARC direct caregiver staff.

A physically and emotionally taxing job, it takes an especially devoted and soft-hearted person to choose this profession. The recruiting team at JARC is trained in identifying the best candidates to ensure that only the kindest and gentlest caregivers are hired to support persons with developmental disabilities living in their 22 Oakland County group homes. As part of National Caregivers Day, on Feb. 18, JARC highlighted two of its many exceptional caregivers.

The stories take place in the Gilbert Home, which houses four ladies served by JARC and three highly trained staff members who devote their time and attention to helping them live their best lives.

A caregiver for nearly 24 years and the manager of the Gilbert Home, Katrina says that providing care for JARC persons served fulfills her desire to help others and allows her to have a true impact on their lives. She says, “I love seeing their smiles when I help them accomplish something they never thought they could.”

While Brooke was learning to make change, Katrina worked to bolster her confidence by reassuring her that it’s okay to take time and count on your fingers to figure out the math. Brooke is so proud of herself and exclaims her joy to Katrina each time she makes change successfully.

Another JARC direct care staff member, Ellen Fonseca-Hilliard, not only works in the Gilbert Home but she also lives in the attached suite. While Ellen has her own entrance and living space, she enjoys checking on the ladies to see how they are doing, even when she’s not officially on the clock.

Like so many of us, one of the biggest challenges of the pandemic for the persons JARC serves has been isolation. When the pandemic began and lockdowns were mandated by the state of Michigan in group homes, the relationships between caregivers and the people they serve became even more important, as did maintaining a positive attitude.

Katrina’s philosophy is that “Life is too short to try to fast-forward. The best way to live is one minute at a time.”

Katrina worked hard to identify plenty of activities for the ladies to keep occupied and feel a sense of fulfillment while sheltering in place.

“Everyone deserves to be treated well,” Ellen says, “No matter the circumstances, everyone deserves that.”

Having gone through her own personal challenges lately, Ellen especially appreciates the ladies’ company. “They don’t know how much they have actually helped me. It’s a lot. More than they know.

“Bad thoughts don’t help anyone,” added Ellen. “There’s a silver lining to everything, you just need to find it.” This philosophy has served Ellen well in her own life and, in turn, improved the outlook of the people she serves, particularly during the state’s shelter-in-place order.

JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein says, “Our direct care workers put their heart and soul into caring for others. The relationships between JARC’s direct care staff and the people we serve are vital to maintaining their wellbeing and improving the likelihood of successful outcomes with learning new tasks.”

All Gilbert Home caregivers were recently recognized by JARC with the Woll Staff Recognition Award. Nominations for this quarterly award are submitted by the families of the people JARC serves and are awarded to those caregivers for providing exceptional care for their loved ones. Awardees are given a well-deserved cash prize, funded by the Woll Family Fund for Staff Education, Development and Appreciation.

“We work hard to make sure things run smoothly for the ladies, and I do my best to help them live their best lives. Winning this award shows me that our work is not overlooked,” Katrina says.