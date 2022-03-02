Local author writes children’s book about diversity and acceptance.

Excitement is in the air after the release of the new children’s book by Michigan author Lori Ellis. The new book, titled Ryan’s Magical Shoes, was inspired by her parents who were Holocaust survivors. Ellis said the story teaches young children about diversity and acceptance.

Born and raised in Detroit, Ellis now lives in West Bloomfield with her husband, Jeff. She holds a master’s degree in speech and language pathology and worked for 36 years in two school districts before retiring.

Following her retirement, Ellis said this new children’s book gives her a wonderful sense of accomplishment. “It helps me feel that I am still productive,” she said.

Ellis said her parents taught her to treat everyone equally, and she believes passing that onto younger generations is important.

“Everyone has individual differences and is a unique human being. We need to acknowledge everyone’s differences and value the diversity. If this is taught at a young age, then hopefully it can carry over into friendships, schools, people’s work environments, prevent future genocides and encourage world peace,” Ellis said.

The story revolves around the main character Ryan who received magical shoes for his birthday. These shoes teleport him to different countries, and he meets new friends along the way. Ryan, who’s from the U.S., makes friends from South Africa, Bangkok, Thailand, Shanghai and China.

Ellis said the boys create special friendships while meeting their families and playing together. She hopes her story teaches young children to accept differences in others and learn a valuable lesson.

“Accept diversity and find the similarities that we all share, even if we come from different countries, speak in different languages or dialects, have different skin colors or observe different religions. Let’s embrace it all and consider ourselves friends.”

Ellis said her goal is to continue to educate others on the dangers of prejudice, hatred, bullying and antisemitism so the tragic parts of history will not repeat itself.

“People are not all the same because we come from different countries with different cultures and values, but you can embrace those differences and still be friends,” she said.

Prior to writing Ryan’s Magical Shoes, Ellis’ passion for doing genealogy research led her to write the book 4,456 Miles: A Survivor’s Search for Closure. The book chronicles her mother’s life as a Holocaust survivor and takes people on a journey back to Poland.

She also co-authored Laughing While Learning: Using humor in the classroom as well as a speech and language assessment called Comprehensive Communication Profiles.

She is now working with a colleague on a children’s book emphasizing speech and language challenges that will provide therapeutic tips.

Ellis released Ryan’s Magical Shoes in January and said she already received overwhelming positive support from friends, family and past colleagues and is humbled by their kind words.

Ryan’s Magical Shoes it is now available on Amazon: www.amazon.com/gp/product/1088021263