NEXTGen Detroit’s Winter Fundraiser: Distilled & Chilled will bring Metro Detroit’s young Jewish adults some of the best the city has to offer in live music from local artists, classic Detroit fare and Detroit City Distillery’s signature spirits — all for a good cause.

The night out in the Motor City will benefit the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s 2022 Annual Campaign. The fundraiser is set for March 10 at the Detroit Whiskey Factory.

“Fundraisers like Distilled and Chilled are a great way for young adults to have a great night out while also giving back,” said Mimi Marcus, NEXTGen Detroit’s senior campaign associate.

“We are definitely throwing a party, but we are also taking the opportunity to spread awareness about the critical work of the Jewish Federation and the importance of investing in our Jewish community as proud, young Jewish Detroiters.”

Event chair Josh Ketai added, “Distilled and Chilled is a celebration of Detroit — the food scene, the music scene, the way Detroiters honor tradition while embracing innovation. Everything from the menu to the lineup of live local musicians, to having the event at the Detroit Whiskey Factory is all part of the experience. It’s our way of thanking those who come for supporting the community through their donation to Federation’s Campaign.”

The musical lineup will feature Sean Blackman, Thornetta Davis, Nappi Devi and Stevie Soul.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP admission, which includes a whiskey tour and tasting. For tickets, go to jewishdetroit.org/distilled-and-chilled/ or email Mimi at mmarcus@jfmd.org.

