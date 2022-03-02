Owner Stacy Fox said Diamond Bakery is still fulfilling requests for shivah baked goods and special orders.

A small electrical fire broke out during the late afternoon of Feb. 21 in the back room of Diamond Bakery in West Bloomfield. Old circuits caught fire while fluorescent bulbs were being swapped for up-to-date LED lights.

“Yes, the timing was awful!” said owner Stacy Fox, “but the fire was super small.” Totally closed for several days, “the kitchen is being cleaned from top to bottom,” she said.

Fox said Diamond Bakery is still fulfilling requests for shivah baked goods and special orders, “but everything is being baked at Star Bakery,” her other shop in Oak Park.

“The Diamond bakers are baking away with the Star crew,” Fox said. She is hopeful that they will be baking back there (at Diamond) “in a week.”