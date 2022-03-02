Parshat Pekudei: Exodus 38:21-40:38; I Kings 7:51-8:21.

In Pekudei, we wrap up the Book of Exodus and learn that the Israelites have finished constructing the Tabernacle. We find a final accounting of the gold and silver used in the construction and learn that the ritual objects and garments that the Israelites had been instructed to make were completed as well. We also find the results of the recently completed census (603,550 males over age 20). Upon completing these tasks, Moses blesses the nation.

I’ve always been intrigued by Moses’ choice to offer a blessing at this moment. What cause was there for a blessing to be offered? The Israelites had simply completed projects they had been assigned. What’s the big deal? Is there really a cause for celebration?

The answer (spoiler alert) is yes. There is indeed a cause for celebration and a meaningful opportunity to offer words of blessing. Too often in life we don’t carve out the necessary time to acknowledge and reflect upon our accomplishments. When we complete large-scale projects — whether at home or at work — we’re often so focused on moving on to whatever project is next that we fail to pause and take stock of who we were when the project began and how we’ve evolved during the time it took us to complete it.

Moses, in blessing the nation, provides an opportunity for the Israelites to pause, reflect and appreciate the fruits of their collective efforts, before turning their attention to the next project.

The rabbis debate what the words of Moses’ blessing might have been as they aren’t recorded in the Torah. While not among the Talmudic suggestions, the words of blessing that I think resonate with me most upon completing a project are those we actually say when we’ve completed reading one of the books of the Torah (as we do this week): chazak chazak v’nitchazek — “be strong, be strong, and may we be strengthened.”

This Shabbat, let’s remember that while going from project to project and from strength to strength that it’s important to make the time to pause and reflect on what we’ve accomplished and how we’ve changed along the way.

Rabbi Dan Horwitz is a rabbi at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. He can be reached at dhorwitz@adatshalom.org.

Conversations

Do I make the time to acknowledge the completion of major projects in my life? How and when do I carve out space to reflect on my personal growth? What words of blessing or ritual can I embrace to help mark the completion of major life projects — both for myself and to offer in service of others?