Modell qualified for the Maccabiah Games during a whirlwind stretch of golf and travel last August.

Golf is important to J.J. Modell.

“I enjoy the competition. It keeps me sharp in life,” he said.

Golf will take Modell to Israel this summer.

The 50-year-old Bloomfield Hills resident and investment advisor will compete in golf in the men’s masters division (age 50 and older) for Team USA at the 21st Maccabiah Games.

“Playing golf in the Maccabiah Games is something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been a goal of my golf career. I’m looking forward to it,” Modell said.

“My whole family is going to Israel with me. We’ve never been to Israel as a family. I went there many years ago, but not for golf.”

Modell’s family includes his wife Liz and four children ages 16-23.

While the Maccabiah Games will run from July 12-26, the men’s masters golf portion will be played July 17-20 on a course in Caesarea, a town on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

There will be team and individual competitions in Caesarea. The other four members of the U.S. team in the men’s masters age group are from Atlanta, Boca Raton, Florida, New York City and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“The five of us have been talking with each other through Zoom to get prepared,” Modell said.

Modell qualified for the Maccabiah Games during a whirlwind stretch of golf and travel last August.

After playing two qualification rounds for Franklin Hills Country Club’s club championship tournament Aug. 7-8 and shooting 74-72–146 on the par-71 course in Farmington Hills to earn a berth in MATCH play, Modell headed right to Florida.

The Maccabiah Games qualifier was Aug. 9-11 at the prestigious PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, site of last week’s Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

“I had played the PGA National course casually years earlier, so I knew a little about it,” Modell said. “But I didn’t have time to get in a practice round there before the Maccabiah Games qualifier. I went in blind.”

Playing in 90-degree heat on a tough par-72 course “that has an extreme amount of water,” according to Modell, he shot 75-77-82–234 at PGA National and finished in third place among about 30 golfers competing for five men’s masters spots.

“I was fried by the time I got to the last round down there,” Modell said with a laugh.

It was back to Michigan on Aug. 11 for more golf, and Modell didn’t have much left in the tank.

He lost Aug. 14 in the Franklin Hills club championship match play quarterfinals.

Losing in that tournament doesn’t happen often to Modell. He’s a nine-time Franklin Hills club champion, winning in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, the last time in 2016.

Modell’s impressive golf resume also includes being the captain of the Brown University team, earning All-Ivy League and Academic All-Ivy League honors while at Brown, and making the Michigan Amateur tournament quarterfinals in 2003.

He’s qualified to compete in the Michigan Amateur and Golf Association of Michigan tournaments multiple times.

Modell has been in charge of the golf portion of the JCC Maccabi Games in Detroit twice, including in 2019, the last time the Maccabi Games was held before it was shut down for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A member of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation’s board of directors, Modell has been a co-chair of the foundation’s annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf & Tennis Invitational several times.

The Maccabiah Games, held every four years in Israel, is often called “the Jewish Olympics.” It’s the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition.

At least one other Detroit athlete has qualified to compete in the 2022 Maccabiah Games.

Hockey player Ryan Berke of Farmington Hills will play on Team USA’s open division (ages 19-40) team.

He’ll be the youngest, if not one of the youngest, members of the team.

Berke, 19, is playing junior hockey for the New Jersey-based Jersey Hitmen in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.

Junior hockey is a training ground for players who want to play college hockey.

Berke was a member of the first three Detroit teams to play hockey at the Maccabi Games, playing in Stamford, Connecticut, Miami and Orange County, California, from 2016-18.

Detroit won a bronze medal in Miami.

Please send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.