George Marshall, aka the performer Raw Silk, has been playing cabaret in Detroit for decades. While he doesn’t typically offer private shows, the people JARC serves have been fortunate to receive personalized performances via Zoom during the pandemic.

His recent JARC show was Valentine’s Day-themed and featured songs about love. Marshall spends weeks carefully planning the performance, with song choices and energy to get everyone excited and moving.

The JARC audience is Raw Silk’s newest fan club, and he enjoys giving them the gift of music. All costs for these performances are paid for by Marshall including set design and all his various costumes.