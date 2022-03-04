The Sholem Aleichem Institute’s primary goal has been, and still is “to perpetuate the use of the Yiddish language and love of Yiddishkeit.”

Recently, I wrote about Sholem Aleichem (1859-1916), the famous Yiddish writer of stories and plays. During my research on Aleichem in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, I ran across hundreds of references to his namesake organization: the Sholem Aleichem Institute.

The Sholem Aleichem Institute (SAI) has existed in Detroit for 97 years. Its primary goal has been, and still is “to perpetuate the use of the Yiddish language and love of Yiddishkeit.” In short, the Yiddish language and culture in all its forms. It currently provides educational programming and cultural activities as a secular Jewish institution “without walls.” During this era of COVID-19, for example, SAI presentations have continued via Zoom digital meetings.

The nearly 100-year history of the institute speaks to many facets of the development of Detroit’s Jewish community. It was originally established in 1925 as the Yidishe Folkshule Farein (Yiddish People’s School Organization) to provide American-born, English-speaking Jewish children with a secular Yiddish education. The motto of the school was: “The Jewish child belongs to the Jewish people.”

Former student, now prominent Jewish Detroit lawyer and community leader Eugene Driker, summed-up SAI’s origins: “It provided a rich cultural anchor for that group of East European immigrants who sought a secular home, grounded in the Yiddish language, literature and culture.”

The organization soon became known as the Umparteishe Folk-shul Geselshaft (Non-Partisan People’s School Community) and purchased a house on Kenilworth Street in Detroit in 1926. Shortly after, a Kinder Teater or children’s theater was built at the rear of the house. A new, larger building on Greenfield Avenue was purchased in 1957.

The first educators hired in 1926 were Moishe Haar, Chaim Pomeranz and Chaim Bendore. They were joined in 1927 by Shloime Bercovich, formerly of the Sholem Aleichem Institute in New York, who became the organization’s first director. Eventually, there were three additional schools, with curriculums ranging from nursery and elementary grades to high school.

Moishe Haar (1898-1966) became one of best-known Jewish educators and theatrical directors in Detroit. Upon his passing, JN publisher/editor Philip Slomovitz noted that Haar left a “noble heritage, having inspired many to carry on the tasks of perpetuating Jewish knowledge” (Aug. 21, 1966, JN).

The Umparteishe Folk-shul Geselshaft was renamed the Sholem Aleichem Institute in 1929. Two years later, the SAI elected a board and its first president, Isaac Finkelstein, a linkage that leads to current institute director, Hilary Duberstein, and board chair, Geoffrey Nathan.

Women were instrumental in the early success of the SAI. The first Women’s Yiddish Reading Circle was established in 1926. It soon developed into a Women’s Institute led by Ida Kamaroff, the “Mother of SAI.” Frances Driker (and husband, Charles) was also an important leader of SAI. At its 70th anniversary celebration, Frances Driker, Sarah Freidman, Esther LaMed, and Esther and Peter Shifrin were the special honorees (Oct. 4, 1996).

Many Jewish Detroiters have supported SAI as it evolved over the years. Many, many more have benefited from the institute’s programs. My friend Eugene Driker believes the future for SAI is bright: “With a renewed interest in Yiddish being expressed today by young Jews, there is a clear opportunity for SAI to serve a meaningful role in our community.”

May it last another century.