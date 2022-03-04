The event will be rescheduled in the coming months.

Due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is postponing their Super Sunday telethon planned for this coming Sunday, March 6.

They look forward to rescheduling the event in the coming months.



Those who wish to make a donation to the 2022 Annual Campaign can do by clicking here.

The Annual Campaign supports needs in our local Jewish community as well as around the world, day in and out.

The Federation says they have been able to respond to the current crisis because they have already been serving those in need in Ukraine and other nations for many decades through the Annual Campaign.