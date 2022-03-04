On Feb. 3, as the streets outside were covered in snow, participants enjoyed warmth, meaning and inspiration.

The Ballerina of Auschwitz, a conversation with Dr. Edith Eger, was brought to the community by The Shul-Chabad Lubavitch, the Friendship Circle Adult Volunteers and Chabad of Ann Arbor. With more than 100 computers logged in, it was an evening to be remembered. On Feb. 3, as the streets outside were covered in snow, participants enjoyed warmth, meaning and inspiration.

“Dr. Eger answered questions about her books, The Choice and The Gift, and shared some of her deep wisdom to help us focus on using our gifts to choose effectively to make the world a better place,” said Itty Shemtov of The Shul.

Participant Lois Shulman said, “Dr. Eger affirmed and spoke to the way I choose to live my life each day. She is an exemplary human being with wisdom. I am thankful for the opportunities she brings to the lives she touches with her words and her modeling of a life lived.”

According to participant Laurie Leeb, “Every sentence she stated was filled with relevant meaningful straightforward messages.”

Everyone is welcome to join book club discussions on select chapters of both books at theshul.net/reservation. Two groups are being formed: Sunday mornings and Monday evenings.