Dmitry Martynenko was killed when his home was bombed by Russian forces

A Jewish Ukrainian footballer has been killed during the Russian assault of Kyiv.

Dmitry Martynenko, a 25-year-old professional footballer, was killed alongside his mother when Russian forces bombed their home in the suburbs of Kyiv.

His father and sister are believed to have survived the explosion and are currently recovering in a nearby hospital.

Martynenko was killed on the same day as another Ukrainian footballer, Vitalii Sapylo of Karpaty Lviv.

In a statement responding to the deaths of the two players, the International Federation of Professional Footballers said: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace.”